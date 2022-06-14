Monster Energy is proud to welcome record-setting mountain bike athlete Cameron "Cam" Zink on Episode 33 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.
CORONA, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This biker jumps off cliffs and lives to tell the story! Monster Energy is proud to welcome record-setting mountain bike athlete Cameron "Cam" Zink on Episode 33 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.
Released today across Monster Energy's social media channels, this latest one-hour episode features the Guinness Book record holder and X Games medalist from Carson City, Nevada. The podcast recorded inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, gets into the mindset of the 36-year-old mountain bike icon known for defining the sport when it was in its infancy with boundary-pushing stunts on natural terrain.
"To be at the beginning of these events and then to be there to help shape the sport into what we want… Take influence from snowboarding, skateboarding, motocross, and BMX of course… To have the opportunity to leave your mark on it is the greatest bit of timing I could have asked for," said Zink on Episode 33 of UNLEASHED.
Fans can now tune in to Episode 33 of UNLEASHED featuring mountain bike innovator and viral video sensation Cam Zink. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
Cameron "Cam" Zink was raised in the Sierra Nevada foothills and began exploring the rugged terrain around Carson City on a mountain bike at a young age. After cutting his teeth as an MTB racer, Zink found his calling in freeriding and proceeded to win the world's leading Best Trick competitions. His progression accelerated when he began taking freestyle tricks to the massive cliffs and natural jumps around Zion, Utah, where he set several Guinness Book World Record for aerial tricks on an unprecedented scale that became viral video hits.
Zink shares his incredible mountain bike career with the two podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass on Episode 33 of UNLEASHED. Tune in right here.
One of the most prolific careers in mountain biking started when Zink discovered the sport at age 9. Only one year later, he was already competing in slalom and downhill races in Carson City, Nevada. "When I was 14, we had a little snowboard gang and I wanted to be a pro snowboarder, too," said Zink. But he proved destined for a mountain bike career when, at the young age of 16, Zink clinched the win in the Junior National Championship in dual slalom.
Initially, Zink competed in both racing and freeride events, but ultimately found his true calling in the tricks and creativity afforded by freeriding on mountainous slopestyle courses. Nevertheless, he says on UNLEASHED that racing provided the foundation for his evolution as a rider: "I grew up as a racer and I feel like there is a different focus on bike control versus learning the next trick. There are a lot of people who put their entire life and training into learning these tricks. Skipping a step by instead focusing more on bike control."
From age 20 onward, Zink doubled down on freeriding and ended up winning the world's most coveted titles in the sport. Plus, he was right there when freeride MTB with cliff jumps first came into its own: "It was probably one of the coolest parts of growing up. Timing is everything. No one else was able to experience the genesis of this genre of the sport," said Zink.
Early on, his fearless and boundary-pushing 360s and backflips down massive drops set Zink apart from the rest of the pack. In 2011, Zink joined team Monster Energy and began planning record-breaking tricks. "At the time, I had already backflipped a 60-foot dirt to dirt jump. So I went, 'I think I can backflip a 100 feet. Let's make this happen!'"
And make it happen he did! In 2014, Zink set the Guinness World Record for the longest dirt-to-dirt backflip on a mountain bike with a 100-foot backflip at Mammoth's Canyon Lodge. "There wasn't any time for hesitation. The park crew was so awesome to work with and helped build the jump," said Zink. "It was the luckiest moment of my life because you only have a ten-minute window for wind on the day you're dropping in. The day before, howling winds! The day after, ripping winds! So that day at 7 P.M. it was dead calm. I got so lucky."
From 2014 onward, Zink pursued his own career trajectory by taking the most difficult freeride tricks into massive, natural terrain in the Utah and California deserts. Since then, his career has paralleled that of snowboard pioneer and Monster Energy rider Sage Kotsenburg who started out winning the biggest organized contests and then took his tricks to the backcountry and in epic videos.
Video releases such as 'The Sandbox', filmed on Zink's private 169-acre property stacked with freeride tracks, have racked up more than 350,000 views. The videos also offer the pioneer a platform for pushing the sport's limits even further: In 'The Sandbox', Zink expanded his record by landing a 110-foot backflip on dirt terrain. "Those moments are cool. I'm sure you've had a few, like, the proverbial 'Zone'. Very, very rarely can you get that when you're on autopilot. Sub-conscience is doing everything. Those are the best moments you wish you could get more of."
A recent video project also earned the veteran his very first X Games medal for his 2021 entry into the REAL Mountain Bike series. And as Zink reveals on UNLEASHED, he's already working on the next milestone moment: He's set to land – and document – the next record-setting trick. Stay tuned!
Are you ready to get into the mind of the man behind larger-than-life mountain bike tricks? Visit the landing page to access Episode 33 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring Monster Energy Mountain Bike legend Cam Zink.
Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.
The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.
