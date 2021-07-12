CORONA, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepare for a larger-than-life episode! Monster Energy is proud to welcome four-time Super Bowl Champion and American football icon Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski on Episode 10 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny. This latest one-hour installment welcomes the 32-year-old NFL star famous for his record-setting career, including milestone victories with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Speaking on expectations after winning last season's Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski said on the podcast: "Now that we won it, it's going to be expected this year. We got the target on our back. I don't want to put added pressure and stress on myself. If we just go out there and do what we got to do, everything will take care of itself."
The special episode was filmed at the football player's residence in Tampa Bay, Florida. Prepare to be amazed as the five-time Pro Bowl selection relives career milestones with the two podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. The new episode, guest-starring Gronk's French bulldog Ralphie, is now streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.
Asked about his most meaningful achievement in the NFL, Gronkowski said on the podcast: "The first Super Bowl, in 2014. We were playing the Seattle Seahawks and you just want to get that first Super Bowl under your belt. That was the most meaningful to me, winning that first Super Bowl."
Born and raised in Amherst, New York, Gronkowski hails from a long line of accomplished athletes. His father is a former college football player for Syracuse University, and his grandfather represented the United States in the 1924 Summer Olympics in France and set multiple world records.
Gronkowski's accolades include the most career postseason receiving yards by a tight end (1,163 yards). He was also the first player in the tight end position to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns (17 in 2011). Just recently, Gronkowski set a new Guinness Book World Record for the highest altitude catch of an American football, dropped from a helicopter at 600 feet, in April 2021.
"It was pretty windy, and I thought, 'This ball is going to be a bit hard to track.' My friend, Arizona alumni Donnie Salum, dropped the ball from the helicopter and it just looked like an ant. It wasn't easy to catch, but I made it on my sixth try. Snatched it right out of the air!"
Outside of the competitive arena, Gronkowski transcends into pop culture like very few other athletes. He has appeared on hit television shows such as 'Entourage', 'Family Guy' and 'Shark Week' as well as a "Rock out with Gronk" special alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Plus, Gronkowski has also served as a long-time brand ambassador for Monster Energy and endorsed the best-selling "gronk" special edition drink.
"The sponsorship with Monster since I signed with them five years ago has just been unbelievable. We're at Daytona 500 with Kurt Busch at the finish line, popping champagne. I'm on your podcast now, all because I'm with Monster. The energy around Monster is just fantastic," said Gronkowski.
Want to hear the entire story? Visit the landing page to access Episode 10 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast with four-time Super Bowl Champion and pop culture phenom Rob Gronkowski.
Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.
The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA. To see it on Monster Energy's YouTube channel click here.
Also get excited about the next edition of the UNLEASHED Podcast: On July 26, The Dingo and Danny will sit down with dirt bike rider and viral video sensation Chino Braxton from Baltimore for Episode 11. Known as a member of the 12 O' Clock Boys urban bike crew, Braxton started riding dirt bikes at the age of 6 and now dazzles millions of fans with his stunts and wheelies. It's going to be another hot episode!
For more on Rob Gronkowski visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.
