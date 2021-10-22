SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, the global golf research and development powerhouse, has revealed its all-new Xtreme Forgiveness GEN4 Fairways and Hybrids. Expanding upon PXG's flagship GEN4 lineup and in compliment to the X models, these golf clubs are more forgiving and deliver outstanding ball speed, ideal spin, and smooth turf interaction.
When PXG introduced its GEN4 Golf Clubs in Spring 2021, the new drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons marked the apex of the company's club lineup. Because PXG engineers have the freedom to approach club design with limitless creativity and without cost and time constraints, GEN4 presents significant advancements in materials and technology innovations, as well as personalized performance.
Based on positive feedback since the lineup deployed, a decision was made to augment the existing collection to include PXG XF GEN4 Fairways and Hybrids. The all-new golf clubs are designed to work in concert with PXG's extremely popular 0811 XF® GEN4 Driver and 0311 XP® GEN4 Irons – prioritizing more forgiveness across the set.
"For those who need more forgiveness, our XF GEN4 Golf Clubs are our highest achievement yet," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Our new fairways and hybrids not only pardon a multitude of sins, but also round out the lineup so you can take sharper aim, hit it farther, and score lower."
PXG 0341® XF GEN4 Fairways present a deep face design for faster ball speeds and a high-performance head shape that positions the center-of-gravity low and back for high launch, mid-spin. A Railed Sole Geometry notably improves consistency of contact.
PXG 0317® XF GEN4 Hybrids feature a larger and longer squared face design for added confidence at address and maximum ball speed on off-center hits. A Railed Sole Geometry increases the initial angle to the lead edge and prevents digging into the turf.
Both XF Fairways and Hybrids feature an HT1770 face material and an AM355 steel body. These more forgiving golf clubs also incorporate PXG's proprietary Hybrid Crown Construction with Aluminum Vapor (AV) Technology, which supports optimal spring and faster ball speeds. Patented Precision Weighting Technology further enables golfers to fine-tune spin and bias, while a Honeycomb TPE Insert works as a vibration dampening polymer to enhance feel and sound.
PXG 0341 XF GEN4 Fairways are available in 16, 19, and 22-degree loft options.
PXG 0317 XF GEN4 Hybrids are available in 19, 22, 25, and 28-degree loft options.
For more information about the new XF GEN4 Fairways and Hybrids or to schedule a golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf