IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotoAmerica, North America's premier motorcycle road racing series, is excited to announce that automotive parts digital marketplace AutoParts4Less.com will be the title sponsor of the 2022 and 2023 MotoAmerica Championship Series, to be known as the Auto Parts 4Less MotoAmerica Championship.
The partnership with MotoAmerica will be Auto Parts 4Less' first endeavor into motorcycle racing, though the group has been an event sponsor of NASCAR with its LiftKits4Less.com brand and has also sponsored a NASCAR Xfinity Series entry with its Auto Parts 4Less brand.
AutoParts4Less.com is dedicated to offering fans, automotive parts sellers and businesses a user-friendly platform to sell and buy parts for all vehicles, including cars, trucks, boats, RVs, motorcycles, powersports and more from its multi-vendor marketplace. Buyers purchase parts, as well as installation while having a wide variety of manufacturers to choose from. Auto Parts 4Less is a marketplace that is driven by sellers who want more value being seen and selling their automotive parts online, and consumers who want more value when it comes to purchasing automotive parts.
"We're excited to have Auto Parts 4Less as the title sponsor for the 2022 and 2023 MotoAmerica Championship seasons," said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. "This is an important partnership for our series, as it brings a new partner from outside the motorcycle industry to MotoAmerica, and it marks the first time in our history that we will start our season with a title sponsor. It really shows how far we have come in our seven years. This Auto Parts 4Less relationship will further our exposure and increase our rapidly growing numbers as we continue to build our championship. This sponsorship also makes a lot of sense for Auto Parts 4Less, as our fans will become their customers. We can't wait to get the 2022 season started and get this partnership rolling on track."
"Our team has always been huge fans of motorsports, it's heavily ingrained in our company culture," said Christopher Davenport President of Auto Parts 4Less. "The community is like no other and was a huge reason why we have been involved in NASCAR and now MotoAmerica. Our platform was built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, these are our roots."
"Race fans tend to have a stronger relationship with their vehicles, especially when it comes to servicing or tuning," said Steve Jugan, MotoAmerica's Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships. "That passion is what we love most about racing fans. AutoParts4Less.com offers an advanced experience for those individuals who like to get their hands dirty and work on their vehicles, so leveraging MotoAmerica to bring further market awareness to Auto Parts 4Less was an easy choice."
"We know motorcyclists rank high for multiple-vehicle ownership," said Tim Armes, Chairman of the Board for Auto Parts 4Less. "We are looking forward to an exciting year of racing and business. Our market analysts show motorcyclists rank high for multiple-vehicle ownership, which was a huge draw for us as our website addresses nearly all motorized markets. We are looking forward to an exciting year of racing and business and are thrilled to be able to support this great sport."
The 10-round 2022 Auto Parts 4Less MotoAmerica Championship begins at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, April 8-10, and concludes at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 23-25.
2022 Auto Parts 4Less MotoAmerica Championship Schedule
April 8-10 -- Circuit of The Americas MotoGP -- Austin, TX
April 22-24 -- Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta -- Braselton, GA
May 20-22 -- VIRginia International Raceway -- Alton, VA
June 3-5 -- Road America -- Elkhart Lake, WI
June 24-26 -- Ridge Motorsports Park -- Shelton, WA
July 8-10 -- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca -- Monterey, CA
July 29-31 -- Brainerd International Raceway -- Brainerd, MN
Aug. 19-21 -- Pittsburgh International Race Complex -- Wampum, PA
Sept. 9-11 -- New Jersey Motorsports Park -- Millville, NJ
Sept. 23-25 -- Barber Motorsports Park -- Birmingham, AL
About MotoAmerica
MotoAmerica is the North American road racing series created in 2014 that is home to the AMA Superbike Championship. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC, a partnership that includes three-time 500cc World Champion, two-time AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey, ex-racer and former manager of Team Roberts Chuck Aksland, motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges, and businessman Richard Varner. For more information on MotoAmerica, visit http://www.MotoAmerica.com. Also make sure to follow MotoAmerica on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About AutoParts4Less.com
AutoParts4Less.com is a multi-seller online digital marketplace dedicated to automotive parts. The wholly owned subsidiary of The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers and qualified sellers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV's on a single platform. With the launch of their automotive marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, the company expects to have available for sale millions of unique SKUs, as well as multiple sellers for most SKUs listed which in turn will provide customers with more options. The Company is developing best in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and various other services to the websites. Current marketing and branding strategy presently consist of strong SEO traffic, pay-per-click as well as sponsoring drivers in the NASCAR, MotoAmerica, NHRA motorsports. Additionally, as a platform business model, the AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect meaning as more sellers participate on the platform it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers. Information on FLES can be found at http://www.the4lessgroup.com.
