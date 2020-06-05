TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorsportReg, North America's largest motorsport membership, licensing and event online management system, today announced the launch of SpeedWaiver.com, which will allow motorsport and automotive event organizers and participants to digitally sign liability waivers.
"SpeedWaiver eliminates one of the biggest hassles for event organizers and participants – standing in line at the liability waiver table," said Brian Ghidinelli, managing director of motorsports for Hagerty, parent company to MotorsportReg. "It's fast and simple, but best of all, in this age of social distancing, it's much, much safer."
Ghidinelli said SpeedWaiver is launching at just the right time. Event registrations at MotorsportReg.com have soared the past few weeks as many events restart with the easing of stay-at-home restrictions. MotorsportReg.com is used by millions of motorsports fans and by 1,300 clubs, racetracks and sanctioning bodies to manage 50,000 events and 2.5 million registrations.
SpeedWaiver is available at www.speedwaiver.com and is free for event participants, including drivers, crew members, guests, walk-ups, VIPS and others. No sign-in or pre-registration is required. For event organizers, there is a monthly fee based on the number of waivers signed.
"At Hagerty, our mission as a company is to grow and enable the international tribe of car enthusiasts, including those who enjoy motorsports," said Derek Prechtl, vice president of Hagerty Motorsports. "Helping people get more out of their car experience is what it's all about."
About Hagerty
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company. Our mission is keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media and MotorsportReg and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.
