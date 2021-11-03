MOUNT DORA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe Lewis, General Manager of Mount Dora Boating Center and Marina, has announced the launch of the company's new website, mtdoraboats.com, which he said was designed to help position the company as a leading resource for recreational boating in the central Florida market.
Mount Dora Boating Center was founded in 1970 on its two-acre site on Lake Dora, just outside the town of Mount Dora, and has long been a leader in new and pre-owned power boat sales, boat rentals as well as boat storage, service, maintenance and boater education.
"Our company motto is 'Where boating begins,'" Lewis said. "We're in the business of getting people out on the water to enjoy the boating lifestyle."
While MDBC offers an active boat brokerage for pre-owned buyers, and also offers an active rental business for its pontoon and deck boat fleets, Lewis said the company specifically serves first-time boat owners by providing them with information and assistance in getting into boating.
"New boat owners always have tons of questions about boats and boating," Lewis said. "We're here to help them learn about boating and answer their questions before they buy. Through our Learning Center pages on the website, and with our skilled staff members, we can provide customers with a knowledge base that will help them get into the right boat for their needs, keep them informed about boating activities here in central Florida, and provide the best information on how to take care of their boats after the sale."
In addition to selling new boats (MDBC is the exclusive dealer in the area for Four Winns and Glastron boats) and its pre-owned brokerage, the company's on-site service department offers factory-authorized technicians for Four Winns, Wellcraft, Volvo Penta and Yamaha engines, as well as maintenance on other outboards, sterndrive and inboard gas engine models.
MDBC also offers fiberglass and gel coat repair, detail and cleaning services, and canvas and upholstery repair and service. The company offers Hy-Dry, wet slip, and trailer storage and boat pick-up, delivery and transport services.
The new website, designed and built by Fuel Media, Inc., a full service design and marketing company based in Cambridge, MA, also includes a new custom inventory management system, replacing a third-party program and app.
"We needed a way to list our own inventory and market it to our customers," Lewis said. "Now, we have more control and our customers can see exactly what we have to offer."
The new website, Lewis said, will make it easy for customers to navigate and find information, whether they are looking to buy or sell a boat, rent a pontoon or deck boat for a day of fun on the water, arrange service and maintenance, or access news and information about boating or upcoming boating events in the area.
"We hope our customers agree that this is where boating begins," he said.
