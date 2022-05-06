MSM sports will join the conference effective July 1, 2022
EMMITSBURG, Md., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mount St. Mary's University accepted an invitation to join the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) for all sports sponsored by the league, effective July 1, 2022.
"Today is a great day in the history of Mount St. Mary's University." President Dr. Timothy Trainor said. "In joining the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Mount gains the opportunity to compete with some of the finest Catholic colleges in the Northeast, elevating the university's brand as well as the level of competition for our nearly 600 student-athletes and coaches. I expect basketball games on the Jim Phelan Court to draw even larger crowds and be louder than ever as we face off against excellent competition."
"On behalf of the MAAC Council of Presidents and the Committee on Athletic Administration, I am pleased to announce that Mount St. Mary's University has been offered and has accepted membership in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, effective on July 1, 2022," said MAAC Commissioner, Rich Ensor. "The MAAC membership has sought to maintain a brand that stresses excellence in academics and athletics and Mount St. Mary's fully meets those criteria. I want to thank Dr. Timothy Trainor, President of Mount St. Mary's and Director of Athletics Lynne Robinson, for their interest in the MAAC and hard work throughout the process. I also want to welcome the Mountaineers coaches, student-athletes and staff to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference."
Beginning for the 2022-23 season, the Mount competes in the MAAC for men's and women's soccer, cross country, golf, tennis, swimming & diving, men's and women's basketball, women's water polo, track & field, men's and women's lacrosse, softball, and baseball.
A press conference formally announcing the move occurred Tuesday, May 3rd at Knott Arena. It was carried live on ESPN3.
Men's water polo (Mid-Atlantic Water Polo) and women's rugby (NIRA) retain their current membership in their conferences. Bowling is not sponsored by the MAAC, and an announcement on a conference realignment for that sport is forthcoming.
"I'm especially happy that the move to the MAAC puts us with universities that are aligned with our mission, values, and academic standing, said Mount St. Mary's Board Chair Gracelyn McDermott. "The MAAC, like Mount St. Mary's, is bound by the principles of quality and integrity in academics and excellence in athletics."
"What an exciting time for Mount St. Mary's University." Director of Athletics Lynne Robinson said. "I want to thank the MAAC Council of Presidents, the Committee on Athletic Administration, and Commissioner Rich Ensor for giving us this tremendous opportunity to become a member of the MAAC. We are honored to join this group of outstanding universities who all have strong traditions and proven commitment to academic excellence and student-athlete success. Joining the MAAC will no doubt energize the entire Mount community and enhance the experience of our student-athletes. We are eager to build upon our strong foundation of academic and athletic success, as we begin this new chapter for Mount Athletics."
The transition also marks the conclusion of a successful run for the Mount as members of the Northeast Conference. Along the journey of a 33-year partnership with the NEC were 49 championship teams, including seven from women's tennis, six from men's cross country and men's basketball and five from women's basketball and women's outdoor track & field. Mount St. Mary's continues as an NEC member for the rest of this academic year and will continue to be eligible for any postseason championships.
"As a proud member of the Northeast Conference for many years, we are grateful for the growth the NEC helped facilitate in our athletic programs." President Trainor said. "We thank Commissioner Noreen Morris and the NEC board for their leadership."
"I want to express my gratitude to the Northeast Conference which has been the home for Mount Athletics for many years." Robinson said. "Sincere thanks to NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris, her great staff, and to all of our wonderful colleagues and friends at the NEC institutions."
The conference was founded in 1980 by six charter members: the U.S. Military Academy, Fairfield University, Fordham University, Iona College, Manhattan College, and Saint Peter's College. Competition officially began the next year, in the sports of men's cross country and men's soccer.
Schools encompassing the MAAC hail from three states – New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Teams reside in and around the New York, Philadelphia, and Buffalo metros with a pair of teams in the Hudson River Valley. There are a host of associate members as well, mostly for women's water polo, men's lacrosse, and rowing.
About Mount St. Mary's University
Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second largest city. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and in excess of 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs as well as 24 NCAA Division I athletic programs. The Emmitsburg campus is also home to Mount St. Mary's Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.
About the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
With 11 institutions strongly bound by the sound principles of quality and integrity in academics and excellence in athletics, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) is in its 41st year of competition during the 2021-22 academic year. Current conference members include: Canisius College, Fairfield University, Iona College, Manhattan College, Marist College, Monmouth University, Niagara University, Quinnipiac University, Rider University, Saint Peter's University, and Siena College.
Media Contact
Donna Klinger, Director of Public Relations and Communications, Mount St. Mary's University, 301-447-5657, d.j.klinger@msmary.edu
SOURCE Mount St. Mary's University