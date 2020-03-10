LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Set against a dazzling backdrop of some of the highest and most visually stunning snow-packed places on Earth, Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds opens at the California Science Center IMAX Theater on March 27, 2020. The film follows Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder, Torah Bright as she sets out to snowboard the American Cordillera, a chain of mountain ranges stretching all the way from Antarctica through Alaska and the Arctic Circle on an epic journey of discovery.
Critical to life, mountains tower above the plains and dominate the skyline, fill rivers, sway the weather, and provide sanctuary to incredibly diverse wildlife. They are as beautiful as they are dangerous - and for a brave few, they are the source of incredible adventure. Through some of the most spectacular and heart-stopping extreme skiing and snowboarding ever captured for the giant screen, Torah will ride with backcountry legend Jeremy Jones and freeskiing superstar Sammy Carlson. Together, they will encounter penguins, polar bears and other wildlife, and discover the impact of climate change on the mountain ecosystems that affect our lives.
Featured athletes include:
Torah Bright: Born in Cooma, Australia, Torah Bright is one of the most inspiring snowboarders of this generation. With an unbridled passion for all things snow (and life), Torah's illustrious career has been packed with personal and professional achievements. With Olympic Gold & Silver medals to her name she has tasted success across the globe with X-Games Gold medals, TTR World Tours Championships, Global Open Series Titles, FIS World Cups and more. Showing her versatility as a snowboarder, in the 2014 Sochi Olympics she became the first and only athlete to qualify for all three snowboarding disciplines; halfpipe, slopestyle and boarder-cross.
Sammy Carlson: Sammy oozes style on the slopes. Taking inspiration from surfing and snowboarding, Sammy is changing the way freeskiing is done. "Surfing" the mountain, Sammy's approach to some of the heaviest lines you can find in some of the biggest terrain around the world, makes being one of the best freeskiers in the world look really easy. With a history of X Games gold medals as a slopestyle competitor, Sammy is now looking to the big mountains to show off his next level talent. Born in Mount Hood, Oregon, Sammy has since relocated and built his home in Revelstoke, British Columbia. Centered between a handful of some of the most mind-blowing backcountry skiing regions in the world, Revelstoke gives Sammy the chance to find new zones every winter that he can continue to push the boundaries of what is possible on skis.
Jeremy Jones: Perhaps the most experienced backcountry snowboarder of all time, Jeremy Jones' love of mountains goes well beyond his desire to ride them. Jeremy has committed every aspect of his life to the mountains. Born sliding the icy slopes of the North East USA, Jeremy grew into an accomplished snowboard racer. However, he had bigger visions that took him out of the resorts and into the backcountry, where exploring the untouched mountains around the globe became his passion. Jeremy has now spent decades adventuring through some of the biggest terrain in the world, accomplishing probably more feats than any other backcountry snowboarder to date. Some of those include multiple first descents across the globe, pioneering the foot-powered ski and snowboard movement and earning turns in heavy locations like Svalbard, Japan, Alaska, Antarctica and most notably climbing and riding the first descent of Shangri-la at over 21,000 feet.
"This is an extreme sports adventure with an environmental heart," said Bob Kresser, CEO of K2 Studios. "From the glaciated valleys to icy tundras to awe-inspiring vistas, our hope is that this film will inspire audiences of all ages to take steps to preserve these magnificent places and the vital ecosystems they support for future generations."
"We are excited to bring Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds to our theater. Through stunning imagery, the film conveys the urgency of responding to climate change," said Jeff Rudolph, President and CEO at the California Science Center.
Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds is a Wild Pacific Media and Definition Films production, in association with K2 Studios and Havoc Television.
About K2 Studios – Recognized as leaders in Giant Screen documentary cinema, K2 Studios, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of K2 Communications (K2), brings a wealth of success and experience in all aspects of production, global distribution and marketing. Additionally, K2's distribution arm counts more than 65 large screen format films in its library for non-theatrical distribution, plus more than 25 films for digital and large format theater distribution.
K2 also operates the only comprehensive Giant Screen consumer/fan website, BigMovieZone.com. For more information, visit www.k2communications.com.
About Wild Pacific Media – Founded by multi award-winning director/cinematographer Nick Robinson in 2015, Wild Pacific Media is a production company specializing in high end, blue chip documentary films and most recently Giant Screen (IMAX) features including Turtle Odyssey 3D, narrated by Russel Crowe. Their previous giant screen film, Australia: The Great Wild North was narrated by Indigenous Elder Balang T.E. Lewis and premiered at the 2019 Melbourne International Film Festival. It has recently been screening in giant screen and museum theatres all over the world, including the USA, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mongolia and Mexico. For more information visit: www.wildpacificmedia.com.
About Definition Films – Definition Films is a production company based in New South Wales, Australia, and offers state-of-the-art editorial, storage, post production, visual effects and sound post services. The facility is the first in NSW able to offer the 4K Christie laser for projection and review screenings, alongside Dolby Atmos and Dolby Visions, and Protools S6 Mixing platforms.
Definition recently completed the post-production for The Water Diviner, Sherpa, Spear, Beast and Ruben Guthrie. The company strives to produce films on the giant screen, having recently completed work on the back country snowboarding/skiing film Out of Bound: Mountain Adventure.
About the California Science Center - The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films.
The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX show times, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). IMAX ticket prices range from $6.75 to $8.95. For advance ticket purchases, group rates, or to make reservations for any visiting group of 15 or more (required), call 213.744-2019. Parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th/Exposition Park Drive at $12 per car. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org.
