CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoveStrong recently launched an outstanding multi-faceted outdoor fitness and obstacle course training area by converting four unused tennis courts for Fontana High School and Law Enforcement. The MoveStrong outdoor design and setup included many of their well-loved legacy favorites like the T-Rex Functional Training Station as well as several new stars like the Functional Staircase and Ramp.
"The fitness training area benefits so many in the community and offers so much flexibility for users of all ages and skill level," says Jared Kuka, founder of MoveStrong. A dedicated Police Testing and Training Course was integrated for Fontana Law Enforcement. In additional to students and physical education programs, other Fontana First Responders will also use the Obstacle Course training area.
After the installation was complete, MoveStrong stepped up their efforts to bring the community together in wellness by providing a group functional training introduction with students, faculty, ROTC, and law enforcement officials. MoveStrong's training course provides information for everything from to the introduction to basic exercises with MoveStrong products to safety, programming, and creative ways to engage users.
To learn more about how MoveStrong brings communities together in wellness or to receive high resolution images of this project, contact Jared Kuka at 843-614-1005 or by email at jared@movestrongfit.com.
