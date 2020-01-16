- Campaign to raise awareness of the need to take action to protect and preserve coral reefs - Scientists estimate 90 percent of coral may be lost in the next two decades¹ - MSC Cruises' Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas to become a center for applied research with Super Coral - MSC Foundation to collaborate with the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (UM), Nova Southeastern University (NSU)