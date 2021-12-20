WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third year in a row, Park City Mountain Resort in Utah has been named the best ski resort in the USA by MtnScoop.com.
The 2022 list of the Best Ski Resorts in the USA evaluates more than 300 ski resorts across the country based on the factors that matter most to skiers and snowboarders, including skiable acreage, vertical drop, average snowfall, variety of trail difficulty and resort amenities. This year, the MtnScoop.com team paid particular attention to the on-mountain experience, closely comparing operational measures, like lift infrastructure, vital to getting skiers and snowboarders where they want to go quickly.
"Here at MtnScoop we strive to provide objective, data-driven information to help our readers make the best decisions for themselves about where to spend their days on the ski slopes," said Timo Acosta, co-founder of MtnScoop.com. "Our ski resort rankings for the 2021/2022 season are a great example of this."
The resorts that appear in the top 10, including Park City Mountain Resort and Vail Ski Resort in Colorado, which overtook Montana's Big Sky for the No. 2 spot this year, all provide skiers and snowboarders with ample terrain and state-of-the-art facilities.
But size and reputation don't mean everything. "While big-name resorts make up the top three, there are also some resorts like Timberline, Copper Mountain, Winter Park and Northstar that made the top 25 even though they are less known," Acosta noted. "With Epic and Ikon pass sales exploding this year we believe our readers will benefit from checking out some great resorts they may not have thought to visit before, where they might enjoy a less crowded experience this winter."
The 2022 top 10 ski resorts in the USA are:
Park City Mountain Resort, Utah
Vail Ski Resort, Colorado
Big Sky Resort, Montana
Mammoth Mountain, California
Breckenridge Ski Resort, Colorado
Beaver Creek, Colorado
Heavenly Mountain, California
Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado
Deer Valley Resort, Utah
Palisades Tahoe, California
Regional Breakdown
Colorado remained the most represented state in the rankings, with 14 Centennial State ski resorts making it into the top 50. Colorado is known for its high elevations and consistent snowfall, and its ski resorts are destinations unto themselves. California and Utah are also well represented, with nine and eight resorts in the top 50, respectively. Meanwhile, Vermont represented the East Coast in the top 50 with three resorts: Killington at No. 23, Sugarbush at No. 38 and Okemo Mountain at No. 45.
