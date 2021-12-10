LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Las Vegas local athlete, Trinity Allen (20) fought through injury to win the gold medal in Kumite (combat) Karate at the Junior Pan American Games. The event wrapped up Sunday in Cali, Colombia.
Allen's gold medal adds to an impressive series of national and international performances in 2021 including Gold in both Junior and Senior US Nationals in August, Gold in the Pan American Championships in Uruguay in October, and Silver at the World Championships in Dubai in November. Allen injured her elbow in the semi-final round of the World Championships, but was winning at the time of the injury and was awarded the match. Although unable to fight in the final round, Allen was also awarded the silver medal for the competition. Despite the ongoing effects of the elbow injury, Allen elected to fight in last week's Junior Pan Am Games, mostly using only her right arm.
After 3 rounds of preliminary matches, and a decisive 7-0 victory over Colombia in the semi-finals, Allen defeated Ericka Luque of Mexico in the final round by a 5-0 judge's decision.
Multipure International, the Las Vegas-based manufacturer of top-rated water filters, systems and purifiers, is one of Allen's sponsors.
"We are proud to sponsor an incredible and inspiring athlete like Trinity," said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure. "She has made all of Las Vegas proud with her achievements, and we've been happy to support her journey to ensure her drinking water is clean, healthy and free of contaminants."
Trinity Allen has represented USA Karate in 16 countries. She is a six-time U.S. Junior National Team member, U.S. Senior National Team member, and U.S. National Champion. She is a Senior at UNLV, studying psychology, and a Karate Instructor at local Dojo, Hiro Karate.
"I am grateful to Multipure for supporting me along this journey as they have contributed to ensuring optimal health as I competed with the best in the world," said Trinity Allen. "I have been so lucky to have an amazing community of people pushing me to be the best I can, all while creating so many beautiful memories with me along the way. I could not be more fortunate."
About Multipure International
Founded in 1970, Multipure operates with the goal to provide cleaner, healthier drinking water to the public. The original manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter, Multipure offers superior drinking water systems, filters and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Multipure's solid carbon block filters are NSF-certified to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of drinking water – a claim that few, if any, other filters can match. The company works to support communities in need via direct water filtration assistance and education about water contamination. Multipure products are sold internationally, and can be purchased online, at retail, and through independent sales representatives around the world. To learn more, visit http://www.Multipure.com or connect with the brand on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.
