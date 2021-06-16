JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In June of 2020, Murgado Automotive Group proudly opened the doors of the newest Murgado facility in Jacksonville, FL. This opening brought the first ultra-luxury hand built automotive brand of Bentley to this market. Accompanying Bentley Jacksonville is their sister store Maserati Jacksonville which opened that following December offering the Italian performance and racing engineering to the brands. The two franchises sit in a brand new 49,835 sq. ft. facility located off of I-95 & Butler Boulevard Rd exit. General Manager TJ Samhouri leads this prestigious one-of-a-kind facility designed to cater to the automotive enthusiast. The Murgado Automotive Group, headquartered in Miami, FL, is proud to serve 17 franchises over three states with five separate campuses.
For the Murgado Automotive Group, supporting the local community is just one of their founding core principles. When Samhouri learned about participating in the PXG Women's Match Play Championship, he knew it was the perfect opportunity to build partnerships and support the local community. Said Samhouri, "Our organization is committed to supporting what is important locally, and there are few things more important than women's initiatives and supporting public education. With this tournament, we get to do both and be deeply involved with helping these young professional golfers develop their games for the next level." Added Samhouri, "We are proud to represent Bentley and Maserati as the top luxury performance automotive brands in the world. They are aspirational, and we hope we are providing some motivation for the players by showing the rewards of hard work and making it to the LPGA."
As a Founding Partner and Official Automotive Sponsor, Murgado Automotive Group will host several events at its facility, including a VIP and Media Night as well as Volunteer Training. Murgado Automotive is proud to host a Player Party during the tournament and adorn the course with several vehicles. As added inspiration, they will be offering a vehicle for a hole-in-one prize during the INK! Charity Pro-am. There will also be a World Golf Hall of Fame Challenge Hole contest as a fundraiser for INK! open to the public.
For more information, visit https://bentleyjacksonville.com/PXG-womens-championship.
