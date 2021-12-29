  • By China Daily

“My China Surprise” - German student looks forward to Beijing 2022.

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily.

China Daily has launched a "My China Surprise" video series, inviting young people to share their "surprises" in short videos while studying and living in China.

Alina, from Germany currently studying at Beijing Foreign Studies University, is enjoying her winter here in Chongli. Come and explore more about the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing!

China Daily

