CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition that helps build lean muscle, announced today that it will be launching an online continuing education ("CE") course, titled, "Small Animal Sarcopenia: A Neglected Syndrome of Importance to Cats and Dogs" for veterinarians and veterinary technicians. The course has been approved by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards ("AAVSB") for inclusion in its Registry of Approved Continuing Education ("RACE") programs.
All states require that veterinarians and veterinary technicians complete continuing education courses on a regular basis. MYOS is pleased to offer its RACE-Approved CE Course to veterinarians and veterinary technicians on small animal muscle health free of charge. In addition to discussing the diagnosis and impact of sarcopenia on small animals, the CE course will include a comprehensive discussion on pharmaceutical and nutrition clinical trials in veterinary medicine that focuses on addressing muscle loss. After successful completion of the CE course, veterinarians and veterinary technicians will receive 1 hour of CE credit toward their AAVSB CE requirements.
"Muscle health is an area that has not received the attention that it deserves in both human and veterinary medicine. Both human and veterinary clinical studies have shown that muscle loss can have a major impact on lifespan and quality of life for humans and animals. By offering this course to veterinarians and veterinary technicians at no cost, we hope to bridge this knowledge gap. This is the first course of many we intend to offer to veterinarians. Educating clinicians on the importance of muscle health is a priority for us as we expand our animal health business," commented Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS.
The course will be offered on June 10 and 11, 2020 at both 12 pm (EDT) and 3 pm (EDT). There is no fee to register. The course will be delivered via the Zoom platform. Veterinarians and veterinary technicians can register for the course at the following links:
Small Animal Sarcopenia: A Neglected Syndrome of Importance to Cats and Dogs
1) June 10, 2020 @ 12 pm (EDT):
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DsJceM7CQ86St_-9cPRMJw
2) June 10, 2020 @ 3 pm (EDT):
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Sru7LYLRTA-4CTj4JxoQkQ
3) June 11, 2020 @ 12 pm (EDT):
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__cB_NztvRDGPY6tAwQ6aZQ
4) June 11, 2020 @ 3 pm (EDT):
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eYxvhZ_HTS6c7lfrk5kQTQ
About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.
MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.
About the American Association of Veterinary State Boards (AAVSB) and RACE Programs
The mission of the AAVSB is to support and advance the regulatory process for veterinary medicine. Their vision is to be the primary source for comprehensive information that strategically strengthens the veterinary regulatory community. The Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE®) is one of the key programs provided by the AAVSB. The purpose of the RACE program is to develop and apply uniform standards related to providers and programs of continuing education (CE) in veterinary medicine.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, MYOS' Physician Muscle Health Formula®, BodyLogicMD Muscle Formula, Yolked®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to enter into new distribution agreements, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and our business, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Investor Relations:
MYOS RENS Technology
Joanne Goodford
Phone: 973-509-0444
Email: jgoodford@myoscorp.com