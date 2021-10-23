LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A unique offering presented by MyRacehorse will provide ownership opportunities in six exciting yearlings that were purchased at the recent Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale of selected yearlings. Known as the "Fasig Select Six," these horses represent several of the most sought-after sires in the world: Justify, Into Mischief, Quality Road, and Empire Maker.
MyRacehorse partnered with some of the best horsemen in the sport and walked away with six opportunities for greatness. Well-bred, strong physical types with great minds, these yearlings are the best of the best. Each Fasig Select Six yearling comes with a $2 million bonus designed specifically for horses purchased by MyRacehorse at the 2021 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale. For colts, the bonus would be paid if any were to win the Kentucky Derby. For fillies, the bonus would be paid for a Kentucky Oaks victory. Unlike past MyRacehorse offerings, where bonuses were split in partnership with co-owners, these bonuses would be paid out exclusively to MyRacehorse shareholders.
From the auction that produced 15 Breeders' Cup Champions, seven Hall of Famers, one Triple Crown winner, and more than 30 Classic winners, the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale is known for offering superstar athletes. For the first time, MyRacehorse owners have a seat at the table alongside the biggest buyers in the business looking for the next great racehorses.
Michael Behrens, CEO & Founder of MyRacehorse, expressed his excitement for the new purchases. "Our goal is to provide fans access to horses that have the opportunity to become classic horses; elite horses, racing on the biggest days for the biggest prizes. The Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale provided us the opportunity to navigate through a select set of impeccably bred, well-conformed horses that are sure to have several champions amongst the crop. We walked away with many of our favorites and are excited so many fans will have the opportunity to participate in this level of quality."
The Fasig Select Six will be offered separately, with the lowest share price starting at $51. The Fasig Select Six is comprised of: Who Runs the World, a flashy Quality Road filly out of Lucy N Ethel for $104/share, Tufnel, a colt by leading stallion Into Mischief out of Count to Eleven for $62/share; a first-crop Justify filly out of Essential Rose for $105/share; Classic Cut, an Empire Maker colt out of Bluejeans for $51/share; Balletic, an Into Mischief filly out of RicketyRacketyRuss for $80/share; and a Quality Road colt out of Song of Bernadette for $97/share.
Boyd Browning, President, and CEO of Fasig-Tipton went into detail on the benefits of buying at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale, "The Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Yearling Sale is known for selling the highest quality horses. The "Fasig Select Six" have both the pedigrees and physical looks to win top races like the Kentucky Derby and Oaks and we hope they can achieve greatness on the racetrack."
About Fasig-Tipton:
Founded in 1898, Fasig-Tipton is North America's oldest Thoroughbred auction company. With 16 annual sales across the United States, Fasig-Tipton is known for their exceptional business relationships around the world and a variety of both selected and open sales. They have the distinction of having sold Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah. To learn more, head to http://www.fasigtipton.com.
About MyRacehorse:
MyRacehorse is a racehorse ownership group offering SEC-approved micro share opportunities. With shares starting as low as $50, the opportunity to own a racehorse comes at an affordable price.
Started in 2018, the company has grown, both in the number of horses in its stable and in the size of its ownership group. As co-owner of the 2020 Kentucky Derby winner, Authentic, 5,330 owners took part in an incredible journey with the colt who was crowned the Horse of the Year. To learn more, head to myracehorse.com.
###
Media Contact
Hannah Bloom, MyRacehorse, +1 7605607910, hannah@myracehorse.com
SOURCE MyRacehorse