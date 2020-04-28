GREENWICH, Conn., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its brand promise of providing personalized on-demand fitness solutions for people at any point in their wellness journey, MYXfitness today announced the launch of programming specifically designed for new and expectant mothers. While there is plenty of content in the market that focuses on yoga and stretching, MYXfitness is bringing its members a complete exercise program. The new program is created and led by renowned certified pre- and postnatal exercise specialist and fitness trainer, Sara Haley, and it will support women as they go through the various stages of motherhood. The programming, which consists of classes varying in length and ranging from cardio drills to core strengthening to stretching—both on and off the bike—is accessible to MYXfitness members through the tablet that comes with the MYX package.
"We developed this program because we recognized that, in the current market, there wasn't a comprehensive program that addressed overall fitness for new moms and pregnant women," states Erika Shannon-Hathaway, Director of Fitness, MYXfitness. "We're so thrilled we were able to collaborate with Sara—her expertise paired with her philosophy of providing challenging, safe and inspiring workouts aligns so closely with our mission at MYX."
"Study after study has shown the stress-relieving benefits of exercise—and being a new mom can be a very stressful time in a woman's life," states Sara Haley, pre- and postnatal programming specialist for MYX and mom of four. "Yet mothers of infants face challenges in finding the time to take care of themselves. That's why we developed this new programming: to offer a variety of safe and efficient workouts, in varying lengths, to accommodate an often unpredictable, new-mom schedule." And for those expectant mothers, MYXfitness prenatal programming includes real-world guidance and workouts. "Babies whose mothers lead active lifestyles while pregnant are more in control of their bodies earlier than some other babies," Haley notes. "This proves the benefits of keeping active extend beyond just mom."
MYXfitness is available starting at $1,199 and is currently shipping nationwide. All MYX packages offer a commercial-grade Star Trac Stationary Bike, a 21.5" interactive tablet and a Polar OH1 Heart Rate Monitor. The MYX Plus package also includes three sets of SPRI dumbbells, a kettlebell, a resistance band, a GAIAM 24" foam roller and two mats, providing everything needed for a holistic at-home workout.
In addition to the new pre- and postnatal programming, MYX offers hundreds of classes ranging from cycling, HIIT, cardio dance and barre to yoga, mindful movement, meditation and everything in between, with new content added weekly. To learn more, visit myxfitness.com.
About MYXfitness
MYXfitness delivers a smarter simpler way for all people to make fitness part of their lifestyle to live life better. The brand's cornerstone products, The MYX and The MYX Plus, offer hundreds of on-demand classes, combined with expert coaching on a digital platform, designed to improve endurance, strength, mobility and flexibility. Using science-backed methods, MYXfitness utilizes proprietary heart rate technology and cross-training, all rooted in positive coaching, to deliver lasting results to consumers. For more information visit www.myxfitness.com or follow MYXfitness on Facebook and Instagram.
About Sara Haley
Sara Haley is one of the most sought after pre and postnatal exercise specialists. She spent years as a celebrity and Reebok Master Trainer in NYC, and now, as a mother of four (ages 8,5,2, and 5 months), does all of her training and consulting for companies and brands virtually. She is based in Santa Monica, CA, and has been listed as one of the best fitness Instagram accounts to follow for major motivation by Women's Health. She also serves on the world wide fitness advisory board for Herbalife Nutrition. Sara prides herself on being with her kids as much as possible while still sharing her passions for fitness and motherhood with her virtual community as @sarahaleyfit on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, her blog, and now for MYX Fitness.