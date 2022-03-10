CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the 2021 National Firearms Survey, 81.4 million Americans own firearms — this is 31.9% of the U.S. population. Gun owners' top priority is safety which requires more than skilled handling; how firearms are stored and kept also affects their functionality and, with it, safety.
Natchez Shooting Supplies, a one-stop-shop for all outdoor needs, outlined the key steps gun owners should take after purchasing a new firearm to ensure safe and proper handling.
Natchez experts explained that most gun accidents result from improper gun handling and/or misunderstanding firearms safety.
To prevent accidents, gun owners should take four steps after acquiring a new firearm:
- Observing gun safety rules
- Training to use the firearm in safe and controlled environments
- Learning to clean the firearm with a universal kit or a cleaning kit designed for the specific gun model and caliber
- Obtaining a range membership which provides access to training, various resources and communication with other shooters
Natchez's Director of Marketing, Sophy Ivy, highlighted that every gun owner, new or professional, has a responsibility to continuously adhere to best practices which are "crucial in preventing gun-related accidents." These include:
- Ensuring that the gun isn't loaded
- Pointing the gun in a safe direction
- Keeping the finger off the trigger until ready to shoot
- Knowing both the target and what is located behind it to avoid hurting people or damaging property
- Ensuring a secure home gun storage solution
- Buying specialized equipment to transport the gun outside the gun owner's home
- Purchasing handgun ammo and accessories from specialized firearm shops
- Personalizing the firearm according to the owner's shooting preferences such as grips, optic upgrades and more
- Researching the gun laws in the respective state
Natchez's mission is to educate customers on safety and provide recommendations on hunting, shooting and fishing.
"We are hunters, shooters, and outdoor enthusiasts just like you," Sophy Ivy concluded.
About Natchez Shooting Supplies:
Founded in 1979, Natchez Shooting Supplies are a family-owned and operated one-stop-shop for outdoor needs. The company offers specialized equipment and accessories for shooting, hunting, fishing, camping such as handgun ammo, handgun scopes, gun parts and tools, fishing baits and rods and more.
Natchez's story begins with the Natchez Trace, a historical 440-mile path where hunters, settlers and explorers obtained necessary goods for their journeys.
Priding themselves in securing personalized shopping experience tailored to their customers' individual needs, Natchez experts identify the best solution for any outdoor activity.
