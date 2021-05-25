CLEARWATER, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviation and trapshooting intersect at the heart of the American experience. These hands-on sports have changed and evolved as parts of our heritage and avenues of the American Dream.
As one of the nation's oldest sporting events, the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships is the premier shooting event growing from a mere twenty competitors in 1900 to several thousands of participants annually! Over the years, Annie Oakley, Roy Rogers, and John Philip Sousa have participated in the Grand American!
National Aviation Academy (NAA) has partnered with the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) as the 2021 Grand American World Trapshooting Championships' signature sponsor. In its current format, the Grand American consists of 24 events spanning eleven days. The first five days of the tournament are "Preliminary Days," in which competitors may fine-tune their skills before competing in the championship events of "Grand Week."
This year's event will occur at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC) in Sparta, IL, from August 4-14th. Not only is the Grand American the largest shooting tournament in the world, but it also offers competitors the opportunity to explore the most advanced products and services in the shooting industry. The WSRC is a spectacular site in itself. With more than 1,000 camping sites, 100+ exhibitors, and thousands of competitors, the Grand is more than a championship. It's a celebration of the sport, showcasing some of the best shooting talent in the world.
As a global leader in aviation maintenance training, NAA is proud to partner with the ATA, Grand American World Trapshooting Championships, and the esteemed trapshooting community. Hands-on practice, skill, and workmanship connect aviation maintenance and trapshooting in unexpected ways – the pursuit of being the best at your craft and world-class opportunity.
Today, the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships is a truly international event. Competitors travel from around the globe to participate in the annual tournament. Moreover, National Aviation Academy provides aviation maintenance training to individuals from all over the world, helping bring quality aviation maintenance technicians to companies that serve the aviation industry and global economy.
Holli Hudson, NAA's Senior Executive Vice President of Communications and Market Development, stated, "It is our privilege to partner with the ATA to sponsor the 2021 Grand American! We know it will be another incredible year for this heritage event, and we are excited to share about the opportunities that a career in aviation maintenance has to offer and the importance of the aviation industry to our overall economy."
By sponsoring the event, NAA will help ensure another successful year, in which over 400 trophies and more than one million dollars in purses and options will be awarded to tournament winners! Additionally, it's a valuable moment to highlight the critical need for the next generation of aviation maintenance technicians, who are essential to the aviation industry and make these kinds of events possible through safe air travel and global connection.
For more information about the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships, visit shootata.com. To learn more about National Aviation Academy's world-class aviation maintenance training, call (800) 659-2080 or visit https://www.naa.edu
About National Aviation Academy
National Aviation Academy (NAA) has provided world-class aviation maintenance training since 1932. Dedicated to building a quality aviation maintenance workforce, NAA offers Aviation Maintenance and Advanced Aircraft Systems training. A worldwide reputation has been cultivated through the use of innovative curriculum, hands-on training, and a forward-thinking sensibility. Students gain industry knowledge and exceptional skills by engaging with faculty who have years of experience across all maintenance sectors. Companies that hire NAA graduates offer long-term and viable careers with earning and growth potential. NAA trains individuals from across the globe at campuses located in Clearwater, FL, and Concord, MA. For more information, call (800) 659-2080 or visit http://naa.edu
About ATA
The Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) serves as the faithful protector of trapshooting and its mission is to promote and oversee the sport throughout the world. Established in 1899, the ATA is the oldest and the largest clay target shooting organization in the world. This non-profit organization governs the sport's rules and regulations. In addition, the ATA actively seeks ways to further enhance the sport and increase participation. Annually, ATA members participate in 6,000 plus registered tournaments and shoot at more than 60 million targets. The ATA encompasses an official youth program, as well. AIM, representing Academic, Integrity, and Marksmanship, serves to provide a safe and positive experience with firearms and registered trapshooting for youth members. For more information visit https://shootata.com
