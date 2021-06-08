NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Light and Karate Combat, the world's first professional full-contact karate promotion, today announced a partnership for the upcoming Karate Combat: Season 3. Together, 'Natty Light' and Karate Combat will elevate the fan viewing experience.
Karate Combat's partnership with the #6 selling beer in America includes branding inside The Pit, Karate Combat's trademark fighting arena, and through CGI elements created using the Epic Games Unreal Engine as seen in Mandalorian and Fortnite. Fans will also catch Natty Light's branding during televised fights.
"Natural Light is all about creating epic memories for our consumer and this new partnership with Karate Combat will help amplify their unique fan experience," said Daniel Blake, Group VP, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch. "Natty Light will be intertwined in Karate Combat: Season 3, bringing even more energy and action to their passionate fan base and intense karate competition."
"Our unique format and groundbreaking production standards come from us being completely original and staying true to ourselves. That's something every Natural Light fan can relate to, so we are thrilled with this partnership," said Adam Kovacs, President, Karate Combat.
Karate Combat: Season 3 will be the biggest season yet from the fast-rising upstart promotion. All-time great karatekas Georges St-Pierre and Lyoto Machida will anchor proceedings in their Season Sensei roles, with commentary provided by charismatic Hall of Famer Bas Rutten alongside Josh Palmer, Layla Anna-Lee and Andrea Ocampo.
ABOUT KARATE COMBAT
Karate Combat is the global leader in full-contact professional karate fighting. Across eight weight classes, top karateka from around the world are invited to compete in pursuit of a shot at a Karate Combat world championship and the right to be called the best of the best.
Karate Combat maintains offices in the USA and EU. For more information please visit http://www.karate.com
ABOUT NATURAL LIGHT
Natural Light was introduced in 1977 as Anheuser-Busch's first reduced-calorie light beer. Currently the sixth best-selling beer in America, Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium hops and a combination of malt and corn producing a clean flavor, light body and satisfying refreshment.
