SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NBC Basketball Camps, a partner of US Sports Camps, will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer. One of the largest and most respected basketball programs in the world, NBC Basketball Camps combines sports instruction with life skills and leadership training to help campers ages 9-18 become resilient and well-rounded athletes.
Since its founding in 1971, NBC Basketball Camps has served over 400,000 campers through overnight, day and travel programs. Originally offered only in the Pacific Northwest, the camps are now available in six countries — including the U.S., the U.K., Austria, Canada, Italy and Thailand — and over 50 cities. The program emphasizes life-long values like mental toughness, leadership, gratitude and personal faith alongside core basketball skills like shooting, ball handling and defensive and offensive best practices.
"More than ever, kids need what NBC provides: an active and engaging athletic environment where campers learn, play and compete," says NBC Camps President Shawn Stetson. "NBC coaches are masters at creating an atmosphere of fun, intensity and encouragement."
The NBC Basketball Camps team looks forward to a promising season, especially as their overseas travel programs resume for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a 650-camper waitlist last year, the team anticipates another busy summer, with an estimated enrollment of 10,000 campers. The theme for the 2022 season will be Relentless Pursuit of Excellence.
"This summer promises to be a significant one," says John Fazio, senior vice president of NBC Camps. "We are anticipating camps to be a full-go again, which athletes are definitely ready for, and we're stepping into a new era without our founder, Fred Crowell, who passed away last August after a long battle with cancer. We feel so honored to carry on his 50-year legacy and vision of positively impacting athletes on and off the court through a life-changing camp experience."
Registration for 2022 NBC Basketball Camps is open now. Players, coaches and parents interested in NBC Basketball Camps can visit our website for more information. https://www.nbccamps.com/
About US Sports Camps:
For over 45 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading youth sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like eSports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills in a fun, challenging environment.
