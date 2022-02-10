SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NBC Volleyball Camps, a partner of US Sports Camps, announces new overnight camps for the upcoming 2022 summer season in Colorado Springs, Colo., and U.K. international travel camps. Over the past several years, NBC Volleyball camps have sold out; the additions enable more players to access the camps' best-in-class sports instruction and emphasis on life skills and leadership.
Held at the Fountain Valley School, the new overnight Colorado Springs camps will take place July 18-21 for girls ages 11-18 and July 22-24 for advanced high school players. The NBC Volleyball travel team, which welcomes applications from girls ages 14-18, will travel throughout England playing club teams from June 27-July 8, while also enjoying sightseeing for a truly exceptional international experience. Both offerings join the extensive roster of NBC Volleyball camps across Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Alberta, Canada.
"It's amazing to see the increase in volleyball's popularity and participation the past couple of years," says NBC Camps Senior Vice President John Fazio. "Most of our volleyball camps sold out last summer. More athletes are picking up the sport and are excited about improving their skills. We are gearing up for another big summer of NBC volleyball and encouraging families to enroll early to guarantee a spot at camp."
NBC Volleyball was launched in 1979 by Fred Crowell. Working alongside Olympic volleyball player Kurt Kilgor, Crowell created a curriculum, mission and vision for the camp based on intensive skill training, mental toughness, goal setting, leadership and personal faith. Using the tenets of sports psychology — including confidence, commitment, control and challenge — the camps help athletes ages 11-19 grow their skills on and off the court.
"NBC Volleyball camps are on the rise," says NBC Camps President Shawn Stetson. "With participation in volleyball soaring, NBC has become a premier destination for athletes who want to have fun and improve their game."
Registration for 2022 NBC Volleyball Camps are now open. Interested players, coaches and parents can visit our website for more information.
