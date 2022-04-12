Varsity Spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition -- is pleased to announce that the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, took place this past weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This past weekend, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete oceanside at the historic Bandshell in hopes of winning a national title. More than 8,000 participants and 355 teams from colleges across the country competed for the National Champion title with approximately 20,000 spectators present – the highest ever in NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship history. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances from the sidelines are the newest divisions and have greatly expanded since they debuted in 2017.

"Year after year, teams from across the country come together at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship to showcase their skills and represent their universities," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "This much-anticipated event has grown in popularity every year, and we are thrilled with the turnout this year as the largest event in NCA & NDA College Nationals history. It's an honor and a privilege to provide a world-class event at one of the most iconic cheer and dance venues where we can recognize student athletes for their hard work, dedication to their universities and talent."

Select Division Champions Included:

Adv. Large Coed DIA: Oklahoma State University 

Adv. Small Coed DIA: University of Louisville 

Adv. All Girl DIA: University of Louisville 

Adv. Large Coed DI: Weber State University 

Adv. Small Coed DI: Weber State University 

Adv. All Girl DI: California Baptist University 

Adv. Large Coed DII: Lindenwood University 

Adv. Small Coed DII: Lindenwood University 

Adv. All Girl DII: Davenport University 

Adv. Small Coed DIII: Elmira College 

Adv. All Girl DIII: Alma College 

Adv. Large Coed NAIA: Southwestern Christian University 

Adv. Small Coed NAIA: Southwestern Christian University 

Adv. Large Coed Junior College: Navarro College 

Adv. Small Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College 

Game Day DIA: University of Michigan 

Game Day DI: Utah Valley University 

Game Day Open: Wingate University 

Cheer Spirit Rally DI: University of North Texas 

Cheer Spirit Rally Open: Henderson State University 

Team Performance DIA: University of South Carolina 

Team Performance DI: Sam Houston State University 

Team Performance DII: Davenport University 

Team Performance DIII: Alma College 

Team Performance Junior College: McLennan Community College 

Team Performance NAIA: Ottawa University 

Pom DIA: Iowa State University 

Pom DI: California Baptist University 

Pom DII: Dallas Baptist University 

Pom DIII: University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh 

Pom Open: Orange Coast College 

Jazz DIA: Brigham Young University 

Jazz DI: Utah Valley University 

Jazz DII: Lindenwood University 

Jazz Open: Alma College 

Jazz Junior College: Orange Coast College 

Hip Hop DIA: Brigham Young University 

Hip Hop DI: Elon University 

Hip Hop DII: Valdosta State University 

Hip Hop DIII: SUNY Cortland 

Hip Hop Junior College: Odessa College 

Hip Hop NAIA: Central Methodist University

Dance Spirit Rally DI: Stephen F Austin State University 

Dance Spirit Rally Open: Northeastern State University 

Mascot: Texas Tech University

For more information on the NCA & NDA College Nationals, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

