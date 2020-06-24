MELVILLE, N.Y., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that the Pittsburgh, PA-based NEP Group has added UHD-DIGISUPER 111 and UHD-DIGISUPER 122 4K field box zoom lenses to their already robust lineup of Canon broadcast equipment. NEP Group helps to produce and broadcast some of the largest and most-watched live sporting and entertainment events across the United States and the globe. The newly acquired Canon 4K field box zoom lenses will help NEP continue to meet the ever-expanding demand for high-quality content in the world of television broadcasting.
"Canon's relationship with NEP goes back many years, and it's a source of great pride that such a prestigious production company continues to rely on Canon broadcast lenses to deliver major events to the world," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "As live sports begin to return, we hope that NEP's work will help to bring back a sense of normalcy to everyday life."
"We strive to stay up to date on the latest, cutting-edge broadcast technology, and our long-term collaboration with partners like Canon makes this possible," said Glen Levine, President of NEP US Broadcast Services. "We've enjoyed a great relationship with Canon over the years, and we're excited to add these lenses to our resources as we ramp up support of our clients post-COVID-19."
For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide, outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, and productions in 88 countries. The company's services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audiovisual solutions, host broadcast support, post-production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout, and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 4,000 plus employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation.
Canon's flagship 4K field box zoom broadcast lens, the UHD-DIGISUPER 122, offers a spectacular focal range from 8.2 mm at the wide end to 1000 mm at the telephoto end, for a zoom ratio of 122x. The UHD-DIGISUPER 111 features a 111x zoom ratio and a focal-length range of 8.3 mm to 925 mm. Both lenses deliver the ability to record high-resolution and high-contrast video from the center to peripheral areas of the imaging field. Additionally, both lenses are the first Canon 4K field box zoom lenses to feature Canon's proprietary Air Sphere Coating (ASC), resulting in reduced flaring and ghosting compared to previous lens coatings. ASC coating enhances the High Dynamic Range (HDR)i of the lenses, providing more natural and vivid tonality, which is becoming more in-demand for broadcast productions. New optical coatings also help to shape the lens spectral response to enhance Wide Color Gamut (WCG).
For more information about Canon Broadcast Field Box Zoom Lenses please visit usa.canon.com/broadcast.
i High Dynamic Range refers to a technique that enhances the contrast between light and dark values (the dynamic range) of an image.