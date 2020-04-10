BOISE, Idaho, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a multitude of bicycle computer mounts on the market, there are few distinctions that truly differentiate one product from another. That said, focusing on the smallest of details is one attribute that has consistently set three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time World Champion, Kristin Armstrong, apart from other cyclists. Kristin is applying her motto "excellence is in the details" directly to the recently launched X1 Mount and future components in the KX3 Sports product line.
The forged carbon KX3 X1 Mount is manufactured through a compression molding process called Bulk Molding Compound (BMC). After molding, the product is hand polished and sprayed with a UV protective coating. Due to the forged composite process and use of chopped carbon, each KX3 mount is as unique as a snowflake. To complement this state-of-the-art process, a two-bolt clamp design complete with titanium hardware provides a superior strength to weight ratio, excellent corrosion resistance, and a more precise fit to the wide variety of handlebars in the market. Overall, the X1 and all X3 Sports mounts are designed to be strong, lightweight, aesthetically distinct, and resistant to fading, corrosion, and vibration.
"Excellence is in the details," reiterates Armstrong, co-founder of KX3 Sports with her husband, Joe Savola. "Through KX3 Sports, we want to bring the attention to detail that we've poured into our successes both on and off the bike to a line of impeccably designed products that others can appreciate for their excellence, quality, and performance as well." Joe continued, "With more manufacturers and consumers leaning towards carbon handlebars for comfort and weight savings on the bike, there is nothing more compatible to carbon than carbon – and the KX3 mounts are 100% carbon safe."
The X1 Mount is compatible with a variety of Wahoo, Garmin, and Bryton bike computers, and retails for $64.95. Visit KX3Sports.com for further information or to purchase online.
About KX3 Sports
Founded by Kristin Armstrong and Joe Savola, KX3 Sports manufactures carbon fiber bicycle computer mount components. Leading up to the 2016 Rio Olympics, Kristin and Joe stepped away from a company they co-founded that sold computer mounts and other bicycle components made from machined aluminum. They both knew that they would reenter the bicycle business at some point in the future with a desire and passion to do something better. After two years of researching carbon manufacturing technologies and processes, designing mounts, producing tooling, and going through numerous prototype cycles the KX3 X1 Mount is now available at KX3Sports.com, with additional mounts in the works for future release.
To learn more, email info@kx3sports.com or visit https://kx3sports.com/
About Kristin Armstrong
Kristin Armstrong is the most decorated U.S. women's cyclist of all time and is arguably the best time-trialist in sports history. She is a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, two-time World Champion and has won six U.S. National Championships. Kristin is the only U.S. female athlete to win the same event (time trial) in three consecutive Olympic Summer Games, taking home the gold medal in Beijing (2008), London (2012), and Rio (2016), just one day before her 43rd birthday. Kristin remains very active in the sport of cycling both as a coach for athletes like reigning multiple World Champion, Chloe Dygert, and also as Team Director for the Twenty20 Pro Cycling Team.
Media Contact:
Joe Savola
KX3 Sports
237757@email4pr.com
208.340.1808