CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation is pleased to announce a generous investment of $10 million to The CommonSpark campaign from both The Tepper Foundation and the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation. The Teppers are the owners of the NFL Carolina Panthers and MLS Charlotte Football Club.
"We are excited about being involved in the Library project, which is an investment in opportunity and access for all," said David Tepper.
The new Main Library will be a destination for Mecklenburg County and beyond, a hub of dynamic programming for the Library system and an anchor of uptown's Seventh and Tryon redevelopment.
"The Teppers recognize Charlotte Mecklenburg Library's impact in the region, and the power of our mission to improve lives and build a stronger community," said Jenni Gaisbauer, executive director of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation.
The new Main Library building will transform the city, becoming a marquee destination that is constantly evolving and technology-infused, that is comfortable yet high-energy, and that welcomes residents and visitors alike.
The new Library's program priorities include strengthening public engagement, supporting inclusive economic opportunity, and connecting community resources as well as creating equitable spaces that encourage collaboration and innovation.
With this gift Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation will have raised $115 million toward The CommonSpark campaign, a public-private partnership to infuse $143 million into improving lives and building a stronger community through the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system.
About The Tepper Foundation and the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation
The Tepper Foundation (formerly The David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation, Inc.) values equity and opportunity for all. We invest our capital and expertise to address the most pressing issues of our time through innovative, effective and nimble solutions. Our current areas of focus include economic opportunity, food security, healthcare, education, and disaster relief and prevention with a special focus in New Jersey and the Carolinas. The David and Nicole Tepper Charitable Foundation was established by David and Nicole Tepper in 2020. It has the same goals of The Tepper Foundation, with a special focus on community-based projects.
About Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation exists to help the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library improve lives and build a stronger community. Created as a non-profit 501(c)(3) in September 2012 in partnership with Foundation For The Carolinas and Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, the Foundation supports Library services, expands the Library's collection of print and digital materials, enhances programming for all ages, invests in innovative initiatives and strives to grow its endowment for future generations. For more, visit foundation.cmlibrary.org.
About The CommonSpark
The CommonSpark is a public-private partnership to infuse $143 million into improving lives and building a stronger community. The campaign addresses an integrated set of needs: construction of a new Main Library; renovation of a Support Services Center; technology, innovation, and programming throughout Charlotte Mecklenburg Library; an endowment for the future and annual Library operating support. For more, visit foundation.cmlibrary.org/commonspark.
About Charlotte Mecklenburg Library
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is one of America's leading urban public libraries, serving a community of more than one million citizens in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. Through 20 locations, targeted outreach and online, the Library delivers exceptional services and programs, with a mission to improve lives and build a stronger community. For more, visit cmlibrary.org.
