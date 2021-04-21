NEW YORK, Apr. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New health analytics from more than 2 million women reveals the stomach and arms are the areas women say they want to change most on their body, while the buttocks and breasts are the areas they want to change least.
The analytics are from an online assessment women took for the new hardcover book, Beyond Body. The wellness book uses personal analytics to create a customized health and nutrition plan for each woman based on their sleep patterns, stress levels, daily diet and health habits.
Beyond Body is the first hardcover book to integrate analytics into the content, providing a personalized story for each reader.
What The Health Analytics Reveal
The online assessment asks women 28 personal questions on their eating habits, work and sleep hours, alcohol consumption, personal stress levels, and whether they have health conditions like asthma or diabetes. The questions were created by nutritionists and physical trainers to help them create a personalized plan for each reader based on their individual habits, health and goals.
According to the analytics, roughly 1.8 million women say they want to flatten their stomach, while 1.4 million women want to tone their arms. Another 1.2 million women said they didn't like the thickness of their legs and wanted to reshape them.
Nutritionist Christine Zalnieraite is one of the nutritionists and writers behind, Beyond Body. She said the new analytics enable their team of nutritionists to create a personal wellness book that is tailored to each reader.
"The more data we have on what women want to change, the better plan we can create for them," said Zalnieraite. "Not all body types are the same, and not all health goals are equal. These analytics are enabling us to produce individual and personalized wellness books that are affordable to everyone. And each book has a personal story customized for the reader."
The analytics also found that 1.2 million women said they want to reshape their thick legs, while 1.1 million women say they want to get rid of their double chin.
Personal trainer Laura Braziulyte, who wrote the Beyond Body chapters on fitness training, said the analytics help create personalized exercise plans based on the reader's expertise level.
"If the reader is a novice when it comes to exercise, our analytics take that information into account and create a fitness plan that meets their level," said Braziulyte. "If a reader is more advanced and needs more challenging workouts, their book lays out a physical routine that matches their physical conditioning and expertise levels."
Beyond Body is an updated version that is focused on wellness and includes new chapters on stress relief, mindfulness and health conditions. Their first book that using these analytics sold more than 200,000 copies. Beyond Body also has a title that is customized to the reader, "Beyond Body: The Personalized Wellness Book for (First and Last Name).
About Beyond Body
Beyond Body takes analytics from a reader's profile and creates a customized wellness plan for their overall health and desired body needs and body goals. It's the first hardcover book to integrate analytics into a customized wellness plan based on the reader's physical and mental health. And if a reader has allergies or a health condition, the content incorporates their personal situation into the book.
Readers interested in purchasing a book can buy it at BeyondBody.me.
