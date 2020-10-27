- This world-first in contextual architecture will take visitors on a vivid sensory and emotional journey through time, ushering in a new era in design where every future detail will tell a story of the landscape's past. - With the concepts taking a curatorial approach, architect Jean Nouvel celebrates AlUla as, "the coming together of a landscape and history; The history of past civilisations in an extraordinary landscape." - Designs show Jean Nouvel's modern take on millennia-old Nabataean ways of living with monumental designs carved into the rocks that sustainably respect and preserve AlUla's landscape by drawing on concepts from the nearby Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.