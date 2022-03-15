GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EastPoint Sports, the leader in Tailgate Games, Outdoor Activities, Table Tennis, Billiards, Air Hockey, and Game Room Experts, launched the new KanJam.com, featuring a creative redesign that captures the fun energy of the brand and a replatform to Shopify Plus. Kan Jam, EastPoint Sports' flagship brand and top-selling flying disc game sold by over 800 retailers, is the first website to launch on Shopify as part of EastPoint Sports' direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth strategy.
Kan Jam's new website modernizes the brand's design, tailoring the user experience to both backyard players and pro-league players. With a focus on the Kan Jam community and tournaments, KanJam.com introduces a wish-list of D2C features, including user generated content (UCG), enhanced search & navigation, product recommendations and accessories, user reviews, email and SMS integration, content areas describing Kan Jam rules, and community events.
"EastPoint Sports is excited about Kan Jam's brand refresh and website, as it introduces EastPoint into the D2C market and sets the path for our future growth and innovation," says Jason Pawloski, Vice President of Direct to Consumer & Digital at EastPoint Sports. "CQL and Shopify Plus have a proven track record delivering robust multi-brand, multi-site solutions that support our long-term strategic vision, reflect the personality of each brand - like Kan Jam, and generate outstanding return on investment."
The Kan Jam website is built on Shopify Plus' Dawn reference theme, which allows CQL to easily extend and modify Kan Jam components to other EastPoint brands for efficient and cost-effective D2C site launches. The new site also uses predictive search and collection-sorting functionality, which will provide user rich functionality throughout the online experience. In addition to integrations with Klaviyo (email & SMS) and Avalara (tax), Kan Jam's website utilizes CQL's custom middleware solution that integrates directly with Apprise for product inventory and order management.
"EastPoint Sports is one of many companies - like Wolverine Worldwide, Vida Shoes, Escalade Sports, and Lighting New York, that looks to CQL to achieve a multi-brand, multi-site strategy for their D2C brands. Kan Jam was a fun, engaging brand to not only design, but also to use as a model in easy website management, scalability, and growth for future EastPoint brands," says Scott Robertson, Managing Director of Commerce Strategy and Innovation at CQL. "CQL looks forward to a long relationship with EastPoint Sports, supporting Kan Jam as well as launching and optimizing the EastPoint Sports' portfolio of brands."
About EastPoint Sports
Based in Succasunna, New Jersey, EastPoint is a developer, importer, and marketer of indoor and outdoor recreational sporting goods. With an office in Shanghai, China and 3PL facilities in California, Georgia, and Ontario, Canada, the Company sells through most major retail and ecommerce channels. The company markets under owned brands (EastPoint, Kan Jam, Wild Sports, Classic Sport, and Narwhal), private label brands, and licensed marks (NFL, MLB, NHL, PENN, HEAD, and Collegiate teams). For more information, please visit the EastPoint website at http://www.eastpointsports.com.
About CQL Corp
CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 27+ year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL's unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include PetSmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Escalade Sports, Costa Del Mar and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000 or visit CQLCorp.com.
