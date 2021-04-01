SEATTLE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golf, a sport founded on traditions dating back over 500 years, has experienced a dramatic shift in attitudes during the past year that confirms it's no longer just a man's game. A new survey conducted by KINONA, a women-led, women-inspired golf apparel brand, reveals evolving perspectives about women and the game, and perhaps for the first time, both women and men agree that golf needs to change.
The first annual KINONA Women in Golf Equality Index found that 54% of survey respondents recognize and believe there is discrimination in the game based on gender. At the same time, 82% of those that identify as women and 68% of those that identify as men disagree that golf is a man's sport, showing that women are claiming their place on the course.
In addition, 72% of men admitted that women are more likely to receive unsolicited advice on the course than men, and a nearly identical 71% of women believed the same, a frank admission of culpability by men. Even more stunningly, across all age groups, 81% of women and 80% of men agree that Masters tournaments should be for women too.
"In a year when golf saw massive growth among all participants, more people are realizing that the attitudes surrounding the game are in need of a change," said KINONA Co-Founder, Tami Fujii. "We are excited to see more women get into the sport and want to help encourage further participation and inclusivity. As a brand our mission has always been to help women feel confident by broadening opportunities for self-expression on and off the course."
New Course for an Ancient Sport:
The survey was conducted against a backdrop of dramatic growth in the number of people playing golf. During the pandemic, golf was one of the few activities that people could participate in safely and according to the National Golf Foundation, the number of female golfers both adult and junior, rose by approximately 450,000 in 2020.
The KINONA Women in Golf Equality Index asked respondents if they started playing golf during the pandemic and what about the game interests them most. Due to the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, 25% of respondents said they were more likely to give golf a try, and nearly 25% of Gen Z and Millennial women agreed that the pandemic impacted their decision to get out and try the sport.
More than half of all survey respondents are interested in golf due to it being an outdoor activity, 42% view it as a healthy sport, and 35% responded that it interests them because it is a social activity they could enjoy with friends or family, a reminder that golf has the potential to bring people together.
A Masters of Her Own:
The Index was dramatically clear that Masters Tournaments are for women, too. Doubly surprising was that men agree in nearly identical percentages, across all generations.
Among Millennials and Generation X (ages 25-56), 85% of women agree Masters tournaments are for women as do 83% of men. For Boomers, 77% of women and 67% of men agree, and for Gen Z, 92% of men and 84% of women agree.
Dress for Course Success:
Women are also pushing for a change in golf attire. The Index revealed that respondents believe that traditional women's clothing needs a boost in both performance and panache. Nearly 70% of female Millennial, Gen X, and Baby Boomer respondents who play golf refuse to wear golf apparel that doesn't enhance game play. At the same time 76% of Gen Z, 79% of Millennials, 90% of Gen X, 85% of Baby Boomers, and a whopping 100% of Silent Generation (age 70 and up) women who play golf want to wear stylish and versatile golf attire.
It's clear that, for women who play golf, the 'looking great while playing great' ethos is finally coming to the sport, just as it did for tennis over the last 20 years.
"The survey tells us that we, as a company, are catching a vibe," said Fujii. "At KINONA we create golf apparel that's fashionable, fun to wear, and performs to keep women cool, supported, and playing great. Best of all, women can wear KINONA every day and even to work. KINONA is redefining the paradigm of appropriate golf attire."
Survey Methodology
KINONA Women in Golf Equality Index findings are sourced from an online Xcelerant survey conducted by Directions Research in March of 2021 and commissioned by KINONA. The survey was conducted March 8-9, 2021 and distributed to a sample of 1,040 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older, with a 95% confidence level.
About KINONA
KINONA is made by women golfers, for women golfers. Founded in 2017 by friends and corporate executives-turned-entrepreneurs, Dianne Celuch and Tami Fujii, KINONA is committed to making golf more accessible and fun for all women by bringing chic, contemporary, and functional fashion to the fairway. KINONA's fun, course-tested styles made with Italian fabrics, sun protection, and signature features like tee holders and back pockets, shift the paradigm of "appropriate golf attire" and inspire women to play their game, their way.
