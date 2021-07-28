TOPSHAM, Maine, July 28, 2021 A cluster of three small islands, some of the last remaining undeveloped islands in Casco Bay, may be forever protected thanks to a new partnership that aims to raise just under $400,000 by the end of 2021.
Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Maine Beer Company announced today that they will be working together to protect this stunning trio of islands and ledges known as The Little Whale-boat Island Project. Maine Beer Company has pledged $50,000 to the project and challenges its supporters to join the cause for protecting Little Whaleboat West, Nate, and Tuck islands.
If successful, the project will guarantee permanent public access, provide stable sanctuary to a range of wildlife, including seals, seabirds, shorebirds, and wading birds, and secure an overnight campsite that is currently on the Maine Island Trail. The three islands comprise a total of 22 acres.
The project is a vital link in the chain of protected islands off Harpswell already conserved by Maine Coast Heritage Trust. These include 122-acre Whaleboat Island, the largest wild island in Casco Bay, which was protected in 2002 with support from the Land for Maine's Future program, and The Goslings, a trifecta of popular islands that features sandy beaches, hiking trails, and beautiful campsites.
"Maine Beer Company is excited to be able to join this important campaign to safeguard some of the last remaining undeveloped islands in Casco Bay," said Maine Beer Company co-founder Daniel Kleban. "As long-time supporters and partners of MCHT, this effort will help us to further their mission to protect these valuable ecosystems and create more spaces for people to experience Maine's coast. When the opportunity comes up to permanently protect a place like this—right in our backyard—we have to seize it. There aren't many spaces like this left, and it's the right thing to do."
Maine Coast Heritage Trust has until December 31, 2021, to raise the full $1.3 million needed to acquire and care for these islands as public preserves. With Maine Beer Company's gift, the nonprofit has $400,000 left to raise. The fundraising goal covers land acquisition costs, ongoing stewardship funds, and operational support.
Earlier this year, anonymous generous donors pledged $350,000 in dollar-for-dollar matching funds on all gifts made to the Little Whaleboat Island Project. With their $50,000 gift, Maine Beer Company has released additional $50,000 of that matching gift. All future donations made to the campaign will also be matched dollar-for-dollar.
"We could not be more grateful to Maine Beer Company for their generous gift and for bringing new energy to The Little Whaleboat Island Project and help carry us over the finish line," said Tim Glidden, president of MCHT. "It goes without saying that sizeable gifts make an enormous difference in our work to protect special places along the Maine coast, but we are also in urgent need of a cadre of passionate new supporters to join the cause for protecting and stewarding Maine's most special places, especially in the era of climate change and an unprecedented real estate boom."
How to Join the Campaign
Starting immediately, Maine Beer Company is challenging each of its supporters to join them in making a donation, large or small, to The Little Whaleboat Island Project. Thanks to anonymous challenge grants totaling $350,000, there is a dollar-for-dollar match on all gifts made to The Little Whaleboat Island Project.
To make a gift to the campaign, visit: https://www.mcht.org/go/little-whaleboat-island/
ABOUT MCHT
Maine Coast Heritage Trust is a statewide land conservation organization committed to protecting the character of Maine. Since 1970, Maine Coast Heritage Trust has helped conserve more than 156,000 acres in Maine, from the Isles of Shoals to Cobscook Bay, including more than 148 public preserves and 325 entire coastal islands. For more information, visit http://www.mcht.org.
ABOUT MAINE BEER COMPANY
Maine Beer Company is built around the simple concept: "Do what's right." This motto is at the forefront of every decision they make from how they treat their employees, to the beer they brew, to taking care of the world around us. Their Freeport, Maine-based brewery was founded in 2009 by brothers David and Daniel Kleban. They were determined to create a company centered around social responsibility and doing what was right. Maine Beer Company is known primarily for their IPAs and pale ales, but also for their commitment to environmental causes through their membership in 1% for the Planet.
