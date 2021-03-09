SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New PXG GEN4 Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, and Irons deliver more distance, more accuracy, more forgiveness, and more fun across the bag. PXG's flagship GEN4 Golf Clubs present significant advancements in materials innovations, combined with precision engineering and personalized performance. Available for presale starting today, GEN4 is everything golfers expect from PXG and more.
"Our GEN4 Golf Clubs are, far and away, the best sticks we've ever made," PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons stated. "Packed with new technologies, our lineup of Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, and Irons deliver absolutely explosive performance and drop-dead sexy looks."
Informed by PXG's Science of Sexy and years of unbridled research and development, GEN4 Golf Clubs are the apex of PXG's club lineup. Everything the company understands about performance and quality is featured in these golf clubs. And from address through impact, GEN4 delivers in spades.
GEN4 Drivers, Fairways, and Hybrids introduce a game-changing muscleback Hybrid Crown Construction with AV (Aluminum Vapor) Carbon Fiber Technology. The bold new design presents visible technology that increases the durability of the structure and the stiffness and stability of the carbon fiber for optimal spring, faster ball speeds, and more distance.
This weekend's LPGA Tour Drive On Championship winner, PXG professional Austin Ernst is pumped about the performance of her new GEN4 Driver, "Loving the new look of GEN4 and the extra distance it gives me without sacrificing accuracy!"
Across the metal woods lineup, a vibration-dampening Honeycomb TPE Insert in the sole helps ensure every club feels and sounds as good as it looks. And with personalized performance as a critical design feature, all clubs have an adjustable hosel and Precision Weighting Technology. Used to fine-tune head weight, launch, and spin, there are three sole weights in the Driver and two in the Fairway Woods and Hybrids.
PXG 0811 GEN4 Drivers Designed to deliver killer performance no matter how you hit it off the tee, PXG 0811 GEN4 Drivers present three game-changing head shapes – XF, X, and XT. All offer a Ti811 body and a Ti412 face material. While the face material is exceptionally strong, it also supports significant face deflection and more spring for breakneck ball speeds.
"I tested the PXG GEN4 Driver and found a significant increase in ball speed with even tighter dispersions, all the while allowing me to shape the ball the way I want. It went right in the bag at Bay Hill," PGA TOUR Professional and two-time major champion Zach Johnson shared.
The 0811 XF GEN4 Driver features a larger profile, designed to build confidence and optimized for exceptional forgiveness. The XF has a lower side profile combined with a deep front-to-back head shape. These features increase MOI while maintaining a low and back center-of-gravity (CG) location to produce a high trajectory, tight dispersion, and excellent distance performance.
The 0811 X GEN4 Driver offers a moderate profile and aggressively sloped crown to lower the CG to deliver low spin performance and exceptional distance while maintaining outstanding forgiveness.
The 0811 XT GEN4 Driver presents a tour-inspired teardrop head shape and a shallow face with a more parallel crown and sole design. These features reduce drag forces to help produce extremely fast ball speeds and exceptional distance.
Current Driver Sell Price: $549
XF Available Lofts: 9°, 10.5°, 12°
X Available Lofts: 7.5°, 9°, 10.5°, 12°
XT Available Lofts: 7.5°, 9°, 10.5°
PXG 0341 GEN4 Fairways & PXG 0317 GEN4 Hybrids
GEN4 Fairway Woods and Hybrids present an AM355 body material and an HT1770 face. The body material supports a high-performance head design that delivers ideal launch and spin characteristics. While the thin, high-strength steel face is optimized for blazing fast ball speeds.
PXG 0341 X GEN4 Fairway Woods have an innovative new head shape that positions the CG low and forward for high launch and optimal spin.
Current Fairway Woods Sell Price: $429
Available Lofts: 2, 3, 5, 7
PXG 0317 X GEN4 Hybrids offer a large profile that promotes confidence at address while a deep, squared face design creates added forgiveness on off-center hits.
Current Hybrids Sell Price: $379
Available Lofts: 17°, 19°, 22°, 25°, 28°
PXG 0311 GEN4 Irons PXG GEN4 Irons introduce the company's proprietary new XCOR Technology. The result of a multi-year research and development project, XCOR was engineered specifically for use in PXG's GEN4 Iron lineup. The material is incredibly soft and has high C.O.R., supporting more face movement and a colossal sweet spot. Coupled with PXG's ultra-thin face – the thinnest in golf – GEN4 Irons offer a powerful combination of unbelievable forgiveness, explosive distance, and an incredible sound and feel.Made from 8620 soft carbon steel, GEN4's complex body geometry requires separate forgings using five unique sets of tooling and five hits to form each part. The clubhead's back surface is then CNC milled to create an exact, thin-walled, high-performance body design.
GEN4 Irons also integrate new Precision Weighting Technology. The sizeable adjustable weight located near the CG on the back of the clubhead allows golfers to quickly and easily experience various head weight configurations during a fitting.
With three head designs – Xtreme Performance, Players, and Tour – PXG is taking personalized performance to the absolute extreme to ensure golfers at every level of the game get the most out of their irons.
Current Irons Sell Price: $349
Available Lofts: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, W, G
PXG GEN4 Golf Clubs firmly align with the company's mission to deliver the world's finest equipment. And, starting today, golfers can reserve their set. For more information and to get in early, visit http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel and accessories.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf