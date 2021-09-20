CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intergenerational interaction and activity are beneficial in many ways. Society as a whole is based on the giving and receiving of resources across the lifespan and understanding that intergenerational relationships promote the greater good of society. Research shows that settings designed for intergenerational use have high rates of return visits.
Multigenerational and intergenerational do not mean the same thing, the former simply refers to a composition — people from different generations are present, while the latter, "intergenerational," refers to an active exchange or connection between and among the generations, and this is where there is a great opportunity to enrich both people and the environment, while promoting a wealth of positive benefits for all.
Intergenerational play and recreation fosters inclusion and brings people together to improve life for people of all ages. Two broad approaches can be identified: first, the creation of 'inclusive' spaces-environments, activities, and cultures that provide a platform for strong intergenerational relations; and second, the deliberate exposure of groups and organizations from different generations to each other for the purpose of improved intergenerational understanding, empathy, and exchange.
To assist communities in creating spaces that foster intergenerational activity, PlayCore is pleased to offer "Transformational Impact: Designing Public Spaces to Promote Intergenerational Play & Recreation." While most will recognize the importance of intergenerational settings, where the physical environment is designed to accommodate the physical and psychological needs of people across the age and ability spectrum, there needs to be an equal consideration to the ways these environments afford opportunities for meaningful engagement between members of different generations.
The book shares evidence-based research on the importance of intergenerational park and recreation settings, provides a rich overview on designing settings that can promote intergenerational activities, gives an overview of marketing, programming, and evaluation tactics, and shares a variety of different case studies where communities have created successful intergenerational environments.
Our hope is that the book helps communities implement well-planned outdoor environments, remove barriers to participation, and consider the preferences, habits, and comfort of a broad collective across the age spectrum to set the stage for meaningful interface between all people. For more information, or to request a complimentary copy, please visit https://www.playcore.com/programs/transformational-impact
