Dan Merkel, Mike Harris, Maria Fernanda and More Share Their Stories of What it Takes to Get the Shot Seen in Magazines and Online Worldwide
LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PBS SoCal and KCET, Southern California's flagship PBS organizations for new PBS program premieres as well as award-winning, original content, announced their July debut as presenting stations of a new surf documentary called IN THE WATER; BEHIND THE LENS that examines the world of surf photography. Shooting from the water, photographers face many dangers, ranging from being hit by a surfboard, drowning, or being attacked by sharks. This film tells the story of these passionate water photographers, located all over the world, and all in pursuit of the perfect shot. Features interviews with industry leaders including Jeff Divine, Mike Lacey, Damien Davila, Brian Bielmann, Jim Russi and more. IN THE WATER: BEHIND THE LENS premieres Wed., July 13 at 8 p.m. on KCET and Mon., July 18 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal.
IN THE WATER; BEHIND THE LENS is slated to air on PBS stations across the country beginning Sat., July 16 (check local listings). The program will also be available to stream online at pbssocal.org/inthewater and kcet.org/inthewater.
About PBS SOCAL and KCET
PBS SoCal and KCET are both part of the donor-supported community institution, the Public Media Group of Southern California. PBS SoCal is the flagship PBS station for diverse people across California and delivers content and experiences that inspire, inform and educate. PBS SoCal offers the full slate of beloved PBS programs including MASTERPIECE, NOVA, PBS NewsHour, FRONTLINE, and a broad library of documentary films with works from Ken Burns; as well as educational content including PBS KIDS programs like DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD and CURIOUS GEORGE. KCET showcases the best of PBS and is a leading source for arts, culture, and news in Southern California. Through innovative storytelling, KCET explores and expresses our dynamic local communities helping residents understand and connect with the region's diverse communities and ideas. For additional information about both KCET and PBS SoCal productions, web-exclusive content, programming schedules and community events, please visit kcet.org and pbssocal.org KCET Originals and PBS programming are available to stream on the FREE PBS App on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Chromecast. KCET is also available to watch live on YouTube TV.
