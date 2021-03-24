LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NewBreath has launched essential activewear for nationwide release aimed at addressing the "new normal" as people emerge out of quarantine and re-enter more public spaces, even with certain restrictions still in place. The brand introduces an array of long and short-sleeve tops featuring extended funnel neck face masks that fit snuggly around the nose and mouth with elastic ear straps. Each top is also equipped with washable charcoal filters that capture particulates in the air including allergens and bacteria. Entirely American-made to maintain durability and strict quality standards, the collection provides stylish, comfortable, and breathable casualwear for any outside activity, workouts at the gym, travel in enclosed vehicles, planes, trains, buses, or for going anywhere and whenever safety face masks are required. This was also conceived to eliminate the growing accumulation of waste in the use of disposable face masks.
Each item is manufactured in a range of tech fabrics with advanced properties that support the functionality of the face masks. The pieces in lighter weight fabric contour to the body for comfort and ease of mobility while providing +40 UV protection. Those in medium weight feature tiny capillaries for moisture-wicking while the heavy weight pieces are dual-sided fused material that exude a more luxurious look and feel. Designs offer the versatility of classic solids from pastels to brights and neons.
According to the brand principals, Mike Werner, Trey Washington, and Caleb McGuire, "The line was initially created to provide people a safe and responsible way of coming out of isolation and get together as a community. But it eventually also occurred to us that we need to adapt to the current reality of communicable contagions and how we can all confidently move forward united by a shared sense of safety and ecological responsibility." NewBreath, made entirely in the US, is available in women's (retailing from $68-$129), men's ($68-$129), and youth (from $52-$54), sizes S to XXL at NewBreathClothing.com
ABOUT NEWBREATH
Founded in 2020 by Mike Werner, Trey Washington, and Caleb McGuire, NewBreath is the casual and activewear brand that uses the latest in tech fabrications to incorporate face masks into the designs. The line began as a way of providing a functional alternative to cumbersome and disposable face masks for first responders and all essential workers who still had to work despite quarantines as well as allowing everyone to safely and responsibly come together as a community. Combining their individual fields of business expertise, the three principals fast-tracked the brand for a 2021 launch and appointed fashion designer and merchandiser Courtney Dickins as creative director to create the collection. Looking ahead past lockdowns, the group realized the need for facemasks was here to stay and proceeded to develop a functional and stylish line perfect for the needs of the new normal.
