The NFL, GENYOUth, Fuel Up to Play 60 and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) announced today the return of GENYOUth’s NFL FLAG-In-Schools (FIS) and the opening of the program’s national application for the 2021-2022 school year. Starting today, physical education teachers can apply for a FREE NFL FIS kit at www.flag.genyouthnow.org to enhance their physical education curriculum and equipment. The program is a proven resource for school communities that inspires boys and girls to participate in school-based sports. (PRNewsfoto/GENYOUth)