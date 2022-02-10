NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced a multi-year partnership with Austin FC of Major League Soccer (MLS). Austin has long been one of NFP's most important locations and this partnership enables the company to collaborate with Austin FC to expand its involvement and support of the community.
"We're extremely excited to partner with Austin FC and align our shared values, passion and impact in a city that has been an NFP home for more than two decades," said Ed O'Malley, NFP's executive vice president, head of Insurance Brokerage and Consulting. "Momentum and engagement are strong for the club and NFP, and I'm looking forward to collaborating on initiatives that ultimately do good and strengthen our Austin community."
In addition to NFP branding on the Austin FC website and Q2 Stadium, NFP will be the presenting sponsor of the "Employee of the Match." This recognition highlights Austin FC team members off the pitch whose efforts create an exceptional experience for supporters. NFP will also explore opportunities to engage with the community through the 4ATX Foundation.
"NFP has provided Austin FC with expert levels of risk management guidance and P&C coverage since construction began on Q2 Stadium in 2019," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "Austin FC is honored to further extend our relationship with NFP and continue working alongside a highly trusted partner that values Austin and the Austin FC community."
"We're thrilled to form this partnership with Austin FC, a dynamic organization that continues to bring people together," said Eric Boester, NFP's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "In 2021, their first season in MLS, the club showed passion on the pitch and in the community, engaging supporters and making a meaningful difference for people in need across Austin. With aligned values, we're looking forward to connecting with the community in new ways and making a lasting impact on the city."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 7th largest US-based privately owned broker, 9th best place to work in insurance and 13th largest broker of U.S. business (Business Insurance); 10th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
About Austin FC
Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League's 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021 in the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin.
Austin FC operates the Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region's most talented young players.
