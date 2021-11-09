LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) , today announced an exclusive partnership with Fastlane, a leading independent, full-service branding, digital marketing, and strategic communications agency, to increase its membership and create an online Education Resource Hub (ERH), along with other initiatives.
NHSCA, a non-profit organization founded in 1989, provides leadership and support to coaches and their athletic programs. NHSCA is designing the ERH in conjunction with Fastlane to educate coaches, parents and the broader athletic community about issues relating to youth athletics, such as detecting eating disorders; signs of heat exhaustion; and proper hydration before and after games, just to name a few.
"Fastlane's strong connectivity to amateur sports and its expertise in positioning and branding within the sports community offers an optimal partnership to help high school athletes and their families - along with coaches and administrators – keep on top of critical and timely issues impacting their community. This unique partnership will allow us to expand our current reach by bridging our services to a larger number of people," said Bob Ferraro, CEO of NHSCA.
In addition, Fastlane will also leverage its marketing expertise to promote the emerging Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program, as well as work with Changing Our World, an international philanthropic organization specializing in education entities to develop a webinar series around the NIL program. Essentially, the NIL program allows college athletes to benefit from name, image, and likeness opportunities no matter where their school is located.
"This exclusive partnership with NHSCA propels Fastlane into secondary education, along with Fastlane's other acquisitions that are already providing customized offerings to the nation's high school athletic programs, coaches, students, parents and administrators. As part of this new initiative, we will invest in educating stakeholders by offering powerful and empowering tools to help them better understand the forever-evolving higher education platform," said Ed Manetta, Managing Director, Fastlane Sports & Entertainment.
This strategic alliance builds on Fastlane's recent acquisitions of Nexus Licensing Group, Basketball Promotions and Bruno Sports with additional deals in the works. Fastlane continues to add specialized services in sports marketing under one agency umbrella.
About NHSCA:
The National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) was founded in 1989 and operates as a 501c3 non-profit organization under the IRS laws. The national office is in Easton, Pennsylvania. The NHSCA mission is to provide leadership and support to coaches and their programs. To accomplish this mission, it is important we promote safety, provide educational support, celebrate excellence and communicate the benefits of participation in sports to each community. Our offer includes opportunities for coaches at all levels. For more information, visit http://www.nhsca.com.
About Fastlane:
Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Little Falls, NJ, Fastlane is a leading independent, full-service branding, digital marketing and strategic communications firm that helps its valued clients expand market share, mind share and heart share. The agency serves early-stage, mid-market and large enterprise-class companies across a range of B2B and B2C industries. The agency's best practices include integrated strategy, branding, a' la carte digital marketing and communications services. For more information, visit http://www.fastlane.co
