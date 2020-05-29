DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Sports Betting Sector Report 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents market trends, focusing on the needs of customers across multiple industry segments, use cases, and geographies.
Markets and Subjects Analysed
- Nigerian & African (leading markets) market size and trend analysis
- The Business Dynamics & Products
- Competitive Analysis
- Key Players
- Regulatory Environment
Core Research
- Market Forecasts
- Sports Betting market Eco-system
- Market Dynamics
Key Questions Answered
- Comparison of the industry in Nigeria vs Kenya & South Africa
- How online (mobile) sports betting is increasing growth in the sector
- How the different segments are fighting for market share
- How companies are embracing partnerships & technology for improving the quality of products (services) & operations
- Insights into competitive forces including payout ratios, locational advantages & agents' spread
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Sports Betting Industry in Nigeria: An Introduction
3. Market Opportunity
- Market Size
- Trend Analysis: Key Drivers & Opportunities
4. The Business and the Products
5. Competitive Analysis
6. Regulatory Environment
7. Other Considerations
8. Conclusions and Outlook
9. Glossary: Case Study
- Contact Details
Companies Mentioned
- Bet9ja
- Betway
- Blackbet
- Merrybet
- NairaBet
- Premier Lotto
- Winlot
- Winners Golden
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvxepd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716