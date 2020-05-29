Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Sports Betting Sector Report 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents market trends, focusing on the needs of customers across multiple industry segments, use cases, and geographies.

Markets and Subjects Analysed

  • Nigerian & African (leading markets) market size and trend analysis
  • The Business Dynamics & Products
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Key Players
  • Regulatory Environment

Core Research

  • Market Forecasts
  • Sports Betting market Eco-system
  • Market Dynamics

Key Questions Answered

  • Comparison of the industry in Nigeria vs Kenya & South Africa
  • How online (mobile) sports betting is increasing growth in the sector
  • How the different segments are fighting for market share
  • How companies are embracing partnerships & technology for improving the quality of products (services) & operations
  • Insights into competitive forces including payout ratios, locational advantages & agents' spread

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Sports Betting Industry in Nigeria: An Introduction

3. Market Opportunity

  • Market Size
  • Trend Analysis: Key Drivers & Opportunities

4. The Business and the Products

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Regulatory Environment

7. Other Considerations

8. Conclusions and Outlook

9. Glossary: Case Study

  • Contact Details

Companies Mentioned

  • Bet9ja
  • Betway
  • Blackbet
  • Merrybet
  • NairaBet
  • Premier Lotto
  • Winlot
  • Winners Golden

