NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New baseball camps will use research-backed approaches and cutting-edge technology to improve player performance
US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Baseball Camps, today announces new summer camps in New York City and the Hamptons offered in collaboration with New York Empire Baseball. Led by innovative, enthusiastic and certified instructors, the camps will help 8- to 18-year-olds bring their baseball skills to the next level.
Since its founding in 2009 by coach Jordan Baltimore, New York Empire Baseball has grown to serve over 1,000 kids across New York City. The organization leverages sports and performance psychology research to help young baseball players develop resilience on and off the field, strong teamwork skills and proper technique in hitting, pitching, catching, infielding, outfielding and baserunning.
"This summer we will be teaming up with Jordan and his staff to offer an unparalleled baseball camp experience to ballplayers across New York," says Michael de Surville, a senior vice president at US Sports Camps. "Campers will have the opportunity to fine-tune their skills and utilize some of the game's newest leading technologies. We are excited about New York Empire Baseball and all they are doing to provide the highest quality baseball experience for young athletes looking to improve and have fun."
During the five-day camps, participants will undergo a skills assessment, learn to analyze game situations and improve overall performance. Coaches certified in leading technologies like K-Motion 3D analyses, Blast Motion bat sensors, OnBaseU athletic screenings and HitTrax simulations will be able to objectively measure campers' abilities to further enhance instruction. At the end of camp, all participants will receive an individualized training plan to guide future practice at home.
"We're confident that New York Empire Baseball's technology and training will inspire campers across New York," says Baltimore, New York Empire Baseball's founder and director of research and training. "We're excited to bring our culture, content and coaching to a new level of player development in Nike Sports Camps."
To ensure camper safety, all camp locations will adhere to state, local and facility guidelines concerning participant numbers, group sizes, face coverings and social distancing. USSC encourages all staff and campers to wear masks as a preventative measure, even when not mandated. Staff and campers will be required to provide their own masks.
Registration for 2021 Nike Baseball Camps is now open. Players, coaches and parents interested in Nike Baseball Camps can visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball for more information.
