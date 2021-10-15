SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIKE BASKETBALL CAMPS LINES UP NEW CAMPS FOR FALL AND WINTER SESSIONS
Nike Basketball Camps continues their moves in helping shape youth in their lineup of basketball camps. From game play strategy to nutrition, these diverse camps will help young basketball players stand out amongst competition.
For these basketball camps, Nike has partnered with professional trainers and top facilities for a professional experience this fall and winter season. Not only are the camps in high demand, but they're also first come/first serve. Be sure to find the location near you to #PlayWithoutLimits!
Annerino Community Center
Staffed by Pro Level Training, the basketball camp will focus on conditioning, performance, and strength training. Highlights include basketball IQ, team play skills, nutritional goals, and more!
Camp Director Eric Kelly has diverse experience in sports and training, including 12 years as a travel basketball coach.
Learn more about Nike Basketball Camp Annerino Community Center. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-boys-basketball-camp-bolingbrook
Schaumburg Sport Center
CEO of Vipers Pro Basketball RJ White is the Camp Director for this session. White's motto is, "What you do repeatedly, you won't forget to do in the game" will help her campers comprehend the intensity of the game and sharpen their skills.
What makes this camp unique is its focus on individual development with off-court discussions and activities, designed to enhance gameplay on the court.
Learn more about Nike Basketball Camp at Schaumburg Sport Center. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-schaumburg-sport-center
Gonzales Middle School
This camp focuses on Making the Team with its personalized instruction in small groups, in-depth analysis of footwork and conditioning of each player, discussion of off-court activities, and more!
Staffed by Ultimate Champions Basketball Academy and headed by their founder TJ Jones, they will bring 22 years of basketball training and coaching experience for all age groups and skill levels.
Learn more about Nike Basketball Camp at Gonzales Middle School. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-lamar-dixon-expo-center
Minneapolis Sports Center
This camp will include in an in-depth approach to complete skills and shooting with Pro Level Training's special blend of training.
Co-Director Travis Bledsoe has worked with gold medalists, WNBA Champions and WNBA All-Stars, while Co-Director Khalid El-Amin was a second round draft to the Chicago Bulls in 1999.
Learn more about Nike Basketball Camp Minneapolis Sports Center. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-minneapolis
Lewis & Clark College
With its collegiate-style scrimmages and drills, this ball handling and shooting camp will help improve overall technique, post/perimeter shooting, footwork, and more. A handwritten evaluation and certificate is issued at the completion at the camp.
Camp Director Tim McCrory brings a decade's worth of coaching experience, and his Co-Director Randall Jackson is a former student and athlete of Lewis & Clark College.
Learn more about Nike Boys Basketball Camp Lewis & Clark College. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-boys-basketball-camp-lewis-clark-college
Nike Girls Basketball Camp Lewis & Clark
This complete skills camp will offer offensive/defensive training, fundamental instruction, and off-court activities and discussions to further enhance on-court performance.
Camp Director Scott Pisapia is not only an L&C alum but was a consistent starter for three seasons on the Pioneers. Check out his go to basketball tips here.
Learn more about Nike Girls Basketball Camp Lewis & Clark. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-girls-basketball-camp-lewis-clark-college
Duncanville Fieldhouse
Highlights from this Intro to Hoops camp include an introduction to basketball to learn basic concepts and terminology, shooting technique, team play, nutritional goals, balance, and more. Adjustable hoops and smaller balls will be used to accommodate campers to not only help improve skills, but to build confidence.
Camp Director Charles Stoker is a former three-time state and national campion. Co-Director Alexander Starr played professional basketball in Germany for five years.
Learn more about Nike Boys Basketball Camp Duncanville Fieldhouse. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-dallas
San Antonio
At the heart of this camp will be What It Takes to Make the Team, with skills and drills on offense, guarding, shooting, and more for players beginner to advanced.
Camp Director TJ Jones is the founder and lead director of Ultimate Champions Basketball Academy with 22 years of basketball experience. Director Katie Cooke is the Head Girls Basketball Coach at John Paull II Catholic High School.
Learn more about Nike Basketball Camp San Antonio. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-san-antonio
Farmington City Gymnasium
This basketball camp's focus is on creating more explosive players with skill development drills, footwork, conditioning, and fundamentals.
Camp Director Jake Pugh has trained athletes, built confidence, and helped players reach their goals with his combination of basketball fundamentals, speed training, and plyometrics.
Learn more about Nike Basketball Camp Farmington City Gymnasium. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-farmington-city-gymnasium
Beast Foundation Sports Complex
With situational play, time and game management, in-depth discussions and an emphasis on fundamentals, this Pro Level Training led camp is sure to help provide your player the skills necessary for the court.
Camp Director Matt Vega has a coaching history that spans over a decade, and is also the owner of Wyoming Elite Basketball.
Learn more about Nike Basketball Camp Beast Foundation Sports Complex. https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-beast-foundation
