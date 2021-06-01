SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps is always finding new and innovative ways to teach one of the world's most historic sports at their field hockey camps across the country.
These destinations not only feature some of the most experienced college, club, and high school coaches in the nation, they're also partner camps of USA Field Hockey and are sanctioned to make referrals to the USAFH Nexus programs – an exciting bonus for campers.
Players who want to elevate their status in the sport while making new friends and enjoying a fun summer experience can sign up at the locations below:
University of San Diego
With an overnight and commuter option, this girls field hockey camp in California offers delivers a superb training program along with plenty of fun and the opportunity to experience life on a college campus.
Camp Director, Vianney Yamada, welcomes players from across the country to come sharpen their skills and increase their passion for field hockey.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp at University of San Diego
Georgetown High School
Coach and former All-American player, Meagan Hildebrand, invites campers to come out and compete against other Northeast athletes at this stunning camp in Georgetown, Massachusetts.
Hildebrand and her expert staff will help campers refine their techniques and build upon their current skill sets – while having a ton of summer fun.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp at Georgetown High School.
St. Mark's School
With more than 20 years of elite coaching experience, Camp Director, Lauren Chenevert, has the insights and expertise players need to elevate their game.
Chenevert conducts a fun and intense training experience designed to improve campers' technique while also boosting their passion for field hockey.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp at St. Marks School.
Mount Holyoke College
Head Coach, Andy Whitcomb, delivers a top-notch camp program for players from Massachusetts and beyond who are looking to refine their skills and enjoy the college campus experience.
As one of just a few Nike overnight field hockey camps available, there is sure to a high demand for this Massachusetts summer camp.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp at Mount Holyoke College.
Goucher College
Directed by Goucher College Head Coach, Stacey Eversley, this field hockey camp in Baltimore, Maryland is designed for girls and boys to take their game to the next level before the 2021 season.
Eversley and her team will give players the opportunity to both improve basic fundamentals and develop advanced techniques through drills and live play.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp at Goucher College.
Saint Anselm College
Head Coach, Carolyn King-Robitaille, and her team have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to once again engage in the sport they love.
Now, they're more excited than ever to invite campers to Manchester, NH for four days of education, growth and creativity that they can take with them into the fall season and beyond.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp at Saint Anselm College.
Mahwah, NJ
Ramapo College Head Field Hockey Coach, Jenny Tafrois, is thrilled to get back on the field and plans to teach campers the importance of basic skills, work ethic and decision making both on and off the ball.
Her hope is that campers will not only learn something new each day, but genuinely enjoy their experience at this New Jersey camp.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp in Mahwah, New Jersey.
The Proving Grounds
As Head Field Hockey Coach at Nichols College, Laura-Ann Lane, knows how to get the best performance out of her players – while ensuring they have a fun camp experience.
Lane is excited to move her camp to this new location in Pennsylvania and has been busy planning new drills and games that will hone each camper's abilities in time for the upcoming season.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp at The Proving Grounds.
Fredericksburg Field House
Led by Jamie Tierney-Harris, Head Coach at University of Mary Washington, this girls field hockey camp in Virginia offers All Skills, Intermediate and Advanced program options for players of all levels.
With full day and half day options for campers to choose from, there is something for everyone.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp at Fredericksburg Field House
