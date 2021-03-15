SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIKE FFWCT Flag Football Camps will focus on position specific training for youth football players in a fun, controlled and safe training environment. Concussion safety is addressed and applied during all instruction and games with an emphasis on sportsmanship and healthy competition. The offerings are for players of all abilities ages 6-18 and will vary from 1-2 Full Day programs.
Directing the programs will be Chris Lankford – Head Coach of Team USA Women's Team. Chris has long been involved in the sport as both a coach and player with multiple National and World Championships under his belt.
"We are excited to be able to bring the NIKE Flag Football Camps to the FFWCT events across the country this summer," says Michael de Surville, Senior VP and National Director at US Sports Camps. "The FFWCT is a leader in the growth and develop of the sport across the country and holds some of the largest Flag Football Tournaments anywhere in the world. We are thrilled to be able to add this opportunity to attendees and families at each of their events."
"We are thrilled to be partnered with Nike Flag Football Camps to help usher in a new way of developing talent today for tomorrow's future players," says Charles Davis, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer for the FFWCT.
Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in NIKE Football Camps can visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/football or call (800) 645-3226.
About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.
