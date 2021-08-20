SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It takes the elite-level coaching of today to train the champions of tomorrow. That's why US Sports Camps teams up with the best golf professionals in the country to teach at their junior golf camps.
These destinations are renowned for their ability to combine serious training with serious fun, which is why campers often leave with lifelong friends – plus some new tricks to dominate the course. Those interested can sign up at the fall locations below.
Trosper
Carrie Canoy learned to love golf at a young age thanks to mentorship from her father. Now, she wants to use this beautiful camp in Oklahoma City to help young players develop a similar passion for the sport.
She and her expert staff will share tips and techniques that will help every player – regardless of skill level or experience.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Trosper. https://www.ussportscamps.com/golf/nike/nike-golf-camps-trosper-golf-club
Fieldstone
With 30 years as a PGA of America member, Chip Hierlihy has been mastering the game longer than his campers have been alive. Fortunately for them, Hierlihy uses every ounce of his experience to deliver top-notch training and techniques at this Michigan course.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at the Links at Fieldstone. https://www.ussportscamps.com/golf/nike/nike-junior-golf-camp-fieldstone-golf-club
Mission Hills
Camp Director Kim Stevens personally trains her staff to deliver consistent, purposeful instruction. This extra care and attention creates a positive learning environment that ensures campers can take on the challenges of the course.
Stevens understands that a successful camp is built on safety and fun – which explains why this location is among the most popular in the Bay area.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Mission Hills. https://www.ussportscamps.com/golf/nike/nike-junior-golf-camps-mission-hills-golf-course-hayward
Shoreline Golf Links
Kim Stevens also directs this camp located in the heart of Silicon Valley. She and her expert staff evaluate each camper upon arrival to understand what needs they should address throughout the week.
This tailored approach equips campers to improve essential skills like grip, stance, posture, pitching, bunker play and full swing.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Shoreline Golf Links. https://www.ussportscamps.com/golf/nike/nike-golf-camps-shoreline-golf-links
The Golf Depot
Camp Director Gerry Hammond uses this gorgeous location in Gahanna, OH, to teach campers of all skill levels the fundamental techniques they need to succeed in the sport.
And for the especially competitive players, they offer an elite camp with a strong emphasis on tournament preparation, course management, mental toughness and scoring improvement.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at The Golf Depot. https://www.ussportscamps.com/golf/nike/nike-golf-camps-the-golf-depot
Texas Golf Center
Based at another stunning location in Fort Worth, Texas, this camp accommodates all skill levels and provides an environment where each camper is surrounded by those close to their abilities.
In addition to teaching next-level skills for the sport, Camp Director Gladys Lee wants to help her players improve in the areas of self-discipline, concentration, honesty and commitment.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at the Texas Golf Center. https://www.ussportscamps.com/golf/nike/nike-junior-golf-camps-texas-golf-center-fort-worth
