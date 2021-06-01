SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps knows there are few better places to spend the summer than out on the greens. That's why they're excited to offer a variety of upcoming golf camps that cater to both parents and young players alike.
Each destination uniquely combines serious training with serious fun, which means campers will learn how to dominate the course while becoming close friends with their competition.
Players who are ready to shape up their skills in a fun camp environment can sign up at the locations below:
Junior Golf Camps:
Sterling Hills
PGA Professional, Dan Marvosh, is ready to help players improve their course strategy, shot selection, etiquette, and more in a fun learning environment.
He leads a series of camps at the Sterling Hills Golf Club, each targeting different ages and skill levels from beginners all the way up to advanced players.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Sterling Hills.
The Links at Whitehaven
Featuring Camp Director, Austin Chinn, and his experienced staff, this gorgeous camp in Memphis, Tennessee, delivers top-notch instruction to junior golfers.
Chinn leads the camp with daily course play and in-depth training designed to create well-rounded players and raise their game to the next level.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at the Links at Whitehaven.
Franklin Bridge
Camp Director, Scott Hassee's students have won more than 200 junior tour events, state-level amateur events and have more than a dozen collegiate victories.
Now he's excited to help campers at the Franklin Bridge Golf Club unlock similar success through drills, skills games, and fun prize competitions.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Franklin Bridge.
Raspberry Falls
Since its beginning in 1996, the Raspberry Falls Golf and Hunt Club has been showered with awards, including being named one of the "Top 10 Courses in Virginia."
Now its professional staff is excited to help campers of all skill levels improve their putting, chipping, bunker play, and full swing capabilities.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Raspberry Falls.
Bull Run
Another gorgeous camp featuring the renowned Raspberry Golf Academy staff, this premier golf destination is ready for campers in the Northern Virginia area.
From beginners to advanced players, this camp is perfect for anyone who wants to improve their game and enjoy some engaging course play.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Bull Run.
Painted Desert
Former PGA Teacher of the Year, Tim Skophammer, is excited to serve as camp director for the newest Nike Junior Golf Camp.
He seeks to provide a complete golf education with quality instruction, fun activities and a positive learning environment at this beautiful Las Vegas location.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Painted Desert.
Trosper
Camp Director, Carrie Canoy, learned a love of golf at a young age thanks to mentorship from her father. Now, she wants to give young players a similar passion for the sport at this beautiful Oklahoma City camp.
She and her expert instructors have designed programs to help junior golfers improve in all areas of the sport, regardless of skill level or experience.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Trosper.
Linfield
As 2017 PGA Philadelphia Golf Professional of the Year, and owner of the Linfield National Golf Club, Robert Kleckner, is excited to serve as camp director at this stunning course.
Each day starts with proper warm-up stretches and exercises, followed by three hours of range instruction. Campers will even have access to state-of-the-art indoor Foresight golf simulators to help improve their game.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Linfield.
Parent and Child Golf Camps:
University of Colorado Boulder
Head Coach, Roy Edwards, and his talented staff lead US Sports Camps' newest parent and child golf camp at the beautiful Colorado National Golf Club.
Parents and kids alike can experience a fun camp full of Division I instruction while enjoying breathtaking panoramas of the Rocky Mountains.
Learn more about Nike Parent and Child Golf Camp at the University of Colorado.
Seven Canyons
PGA Professional, Adam Copeland, is excited to host junior golfers and their parents for a unique instruction experience at this gorgeous Sedona getaway.
Copeland takes a clear, concise approach to teaching fundamentals from putting to driving and everything in between. This results in immediate improvement for golfers at any level.
Learn more about Nike Parent and Child Golf Camp at Seven Canyons.
Lake Tahoe
Featuring Division I coaches and one of golf's most scenic settings, this three-day experience is an exciting opportunity for junior golfers and their parents.
Camp Director, Marc Chandonnet, leads the camp with expert instruction, daily course play and even a group dinner on the first evening.
Learn more about Nike Parent and Child Golf Camp at Lake Tahoe.
Shawnee Inn
Head Golf Professional, Nick Lussier, welcomes parents and their kids to enjoy a summer of fun at what Golf Digest called one of "America's All-Time Greatest Courses."
It's the perfect destination for campers to improve all aspects of their game while making memories that will last a lifetime.
Learn more about Nike Parent and Child Golf Camp at Shawnee Inn.
Pronghorn Resort
NJGC National Director of Instruction, Jeff Ritter, was labeled "Best Teacher in Oregon" by Golf Digest. Now he's excited to share his expertise with parents and junior golfers at this world-class destination.
Campers will have access to top-notch instruction at Ritter's MAKE THE TURN Performance Academy and utilize a state-of-the-art short game area throughout camp.
Learn more about Nike Parent and Child Golf Camp at Pronghorn Resort.
US Sports Camps Bio
US Sports Camps, as licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps, is the World's largest sports camp company with over 1,000 camps in 16 different sports serving more than 100,000 campers in 2019. Yet, in spite of such solid and steady growth, the mission remains the same:
To connect passionate coaches with young athletes to facilitate athletic and personal development in a positive and safe environment.
