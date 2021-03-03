SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps has launched junior golf camps near Boston, MA, for girls and boys of all skill levels. The Nike Junior Golf Camp at Unicorn Golf Course is directed by Head Golf Pro, Dennis Maxfield, and is designed to help junior players become better golfers through technical instruction, course play, and management, all within a fun learning environment.
"We are so excited to team up with Dennis Maxfield to open another Nike Golf Camp in the Boston area," says Westy McQueen of Nike Junior Golf Camps. "Unicorn is a very junior-friendly facility and, combined with their experienced staff of teaching professionals, we expect this to be an amazing experience for our campers."
Dennis Maxfield has dedicated his life to playing at an advanced level and coaching at a youth level. Previously a professional on the minor league tour in West Palm Beach, FL, Maxfield now has over 12 years of coaching experience. Dennis and his team of experienced coaches have designed a camp to take any player's game to the next level by making minor adjustments to swing and analyzing course management. Their goal is to create a program fit for all levels that encourages growth and builds confidence.
Unicorn Golf Course, originally built in 1928, is a premier nine-hole course designed by famed architectural firm, Stiles & Van Kleek. Located just outside of Boston, this course provides a relaxing yet challenging course, covered with tree-lined fairways and player-friendly bunkers.
The Nike Junior Golf Camp at Unicorn Golf Course offers full-day programs running Monday-Friday. Camp instruction includes emphasis on putting, short game, full swing, rules/etiquette, strategy and more. The camps run from 9:00AM – 4:00PM, and are suitable for girls and boys ages 8-17.
