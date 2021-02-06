SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nike Junior Golf Camps are pleased to announce its newest summer program just west of Milwaukee at The Practice Station. Directed by Rob Elliott, PGA Professional and owner of the Rob Elliott Golf Academy, this program gives campers a new and unique way of improving their golf game.
"We are thrilled to have found a new home for our golf camps in Milwaukee," says Westy McQueen of Nike Junior Golf Camps. "The Practice Station is a perfect, junior-friendly facility with technology that will help each player improve with data-driven information. Coupled with Rob Elliott's amazing staff, we expect this summer camp to be a home run."
Rob Elliott has been a PGA member since 1993 and has dedicated his life to the improvement and growth of youth golf. From grade school to high school age, Elliott has over 25 years of coaching experience. Even after 25 years of instructing Elliott is still finding ways to improve, recently winning the 2019 Player Development Award for the Wisconsin Section PGA.
The Practice Station combines all the beneficial elements of a typical driving range and an 18-hole course. Driving ranges do not allow players to practice real-life situations, while a course inhibits golfers to re-attempt specific shots. The Practice Station utilizes an outdoor TrackMan driving range to view and reassess your shot, and holes where you can set specific yardages to help assist you with any distance or shot that needs improvement.
The Practice Station covers 32 acres and offers new concepts and top-of-the-line technology to train golfers of all ages. The TrackMan is the first of its kind of Wisconsin and has 3 radars installed to allow campers to track each and every one of their shots.
Nike Junior Golf Camps at The Practice Station will run three (3) sessions of Full Day and Half Day Camp this summer. Each session is geared towards girls and boys of all ability levels, ages 7-17, and will feature hands-on, top-quality instruction each day. Camps run Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for Half Day, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for Full Day. Camps include morning instruction, lunch and afternoon course play with the staff.
