SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nick Baker has been making a splash in competitive swimming since 1961, working with world record-holders, Olympic medalists and other elite-level champions. Now, he's excited to work alongside his expert staff to deliver a holistic coaching style to competitive swimmers in the following Peak Performance camps.
Fall Swim Clinics
The Peak Performance weekend clinics are shaped for swimmers who currently compete at a local, regional, state or national level. With the best swimmer-to-coach ratio in the industry, every camper will receive the dedicated attention they need to boost their talent, technique, mindset and speed. These clinics are available in Orlando, Florida, as well as Westchester, New York and feature two categories tailored to different age groups.
The Race Clinic is designed to help swimmers ages 11-18 hone their power, flexibility and skill while enjoying plenty of head-to-head racing.
The Top 10 Clinic caters to swimmers ages ten and under to give them strong foundational techniques they can use to gain a winning edge.
Learn more about Nike Peak Performance Fall Swim Clinics in Orlando, Florida. https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/peakperformance/orlando-peak-performance-fall-weekend-swim-clinic
Learn more about Nike Peak Performance Fall Swim Clinics in Westchester, New York. https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/peakperformance/new-york/westchester
Winter Swim Camp
This training camp is perfect for swimmers ages 9-18 who want to escape winter weather while improving their speed and efficiency. Each day of the camp involves intensive swimming training and purposeful teaching as well as pep talks, dynamic dry-land training and soothing yoga to help campers relax.
With both day and overnight camps available, Nick Baker and his team are excited to help swimmers improve their fitness and confidence while also toughening their mentality.
Learn more about the Nike Peak Performance Winter Swim Camp in Orlando, Florida. https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/peakperformance/peak-performance-winter-orlando-camp
Fall Swim Camp
Swimmers who are ready to spend Labor Day weekend getting a leg up on the competition should check out this exciting camp in Monterey-Hollister, California. It features multiple three-day camps tailored to different age groups to help them get the most out of their training.
The Individual Medley Camp will help swimmers ages 11-18 learn the entire medley, including the front start, four strokes, three turns and the ideal racing strategy.
The Top 10 Camp is designed to give swimmers ages 8-10 the core skills they need to have a successful future in the sport.
Learn more about the Nike Peak Performance Winter Swim Camp in Monterey-Hollister, California. https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/peakperformance/peak-performance-fall-swim-camp-monterey-ca
US Sports Camps Bio
US Sports Camps, as licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps, is the World's largest sports camp company with over 1,000 camps in 16 different sports serving more than 100,000 campers in 2019. Yet, in spite of such solid and steady growth, the mission remains the same: To connect passionate coaches with young athletes to facilitate athletic and personal development in a positive and safe environment.
