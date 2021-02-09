SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With pickleball booming in the U.S., Jardim looks forward to offering multiple camp sessions at different locations across the country.
Jardim joins Nike Pickleball Camps with an outstanding reputation as one of the most well-known names in the pickleball world. "We couldn't more excited about running camps with Simone," says Matt Kurlander, Vice President of Nike Pickleball Camps, "Simone's camps will provide pickleball players of all skill levels the opportunity to come and improve their skills with fun, passionate staff at beautiful locations."
Jardim is ranked #1 in the Professional Pickleball Association Standings. After a collegiate tennis career as both player and coach, she picked up pickleball in 2015. Much like the sport itself, Jardim skyrocketed to the top shortly after taking up pickleball. As a player, she has won over 90 medals, a two-time triple crown US Open Champion, and currently holds 4 triple crowns from 2020. She is the co-founder and co-director of Peak Performance Pickleball Academy, and is sponsored by Prince Pickleball and Jigsaw Health.
Jardim has one pickleball camp location currently open for enrollment at the Sundial Resort and Spa in Sanibel, FL. The beautiful new waterfront courts in Sanibel offer the perfect location for players of all ability levels to improve their skills at what has been voted "Best Pickleball in Southwest Florida." Camp runs Friday-Sunday with 12 hours of court time focusing on grips, stroke development, dink shot, serves & returns, specialty shots, rules, etiquette and much more.
US Sports Camps is just beginning to crack the ice with pickleball camps. Interested campers can visit Nike Pickleball Camps or call 1-800-645-3226.
