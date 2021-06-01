SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Within the last few years, pickleball has gone from a game few people have heard of, to one of the fastest-growing sports in America. Now, US Sports Camps wants to help players learn from the pros who were mastering the sport long before its popularity.
These premier locations across the country have instructors, facilities, and programs assembled for adult campers who want to improve their game – and make a few friends while they're at it.
Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle Club
This beautiful location in Encinitas, California, was voted 2020's best pickleball club in the United States and features ocean views that are second to none.
Its instructors are equally impressive, with 2021 World Professional Champions, Callan Dawson and Dj Young, and US Open and National Champions, Steve and Jennifer Dawson, leading the camp.
After players have spent the day learning from the best, they're mere minutes away from some of the top restaurants and beach fronts SoCal has to offer.
Learn more about Nike Pickleball Camp at the Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle Club.
Callie Smith's Pickleball Camp
Medaling in every Women's event she's competed in, Callie Smith, is ready to lead this camp alongside her husband and co-director, Kyle Smith.
This 3-day clinic at Steed Park in Clearfield City will address players' specific needs, increase their knowledge of the game, and fine tune their skills – all in a fun, friendly environment.
Learn more about Callie Smith's Nike Pickleball Camp.
Bush Tennis Center
Michelle and Tim Stallard lead an expert staff ready to train campers at what is soon to be the second largest tennis center in the world.
Players of all skill levels will walk away with a better understanding of stroke technique, play strategy, court etiquette, and more.
Learn more about Nike Pickleball Camp at the Bush Tennis Center.
Snake River
Sport Psychologist and Certified Pickleball Professional, Dr. Collin Fehr, is ready to help his campers take their skills to the next level and unlock what he calls the "Fehr Advantage."
His goal is to not only equip players with top game techniques and strategies, but to also give them the mental training and physical conditioning that can help them improve in all areas of life.
Learn more about Nike Pickleball Camp at Sunset Park, powered by Fehr Advantage.
US Sports Camps Bio
US Sports Camps, as licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps, is the World's largest sports camp company with over 1,000 camps in 16 different sports serving more than 100,000 campers in 2019. Yet, in spite of such solid and steady growth, the mission remains the same:
To connect passionate coaches with young athletes to facilitate athletic and personal development in a positive and safe environment.
Media Contact:
Katie Faunce
Sports Marketing Manager
US Sports Camps
Media Contact
Katie Faunce, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, kfaunce@ussportscamps.com
SOURCE US Sports Camps